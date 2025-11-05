Best Early Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals: RTX 50 Series Models Up to $480 Off





More Black Friday discounts are appearing by the day. Earlier this week, we highlighted a fantastic early Black Friday deal on a premium Samsung wireless soundbar system (as well as several other soundbars), and now we're turning our attention to a batch of discounted gaming laptops rocking GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Game on, folks!

Gigabyte Aero X16 With GeForce RTX 5070 Is $400 Off

Gigabyte Aero X16 gaming laptop pictured above. It's on sale for $1,249.99 at Best Buy (save $400), making it the least expensive model with a mobile GeForce RTX 5070 GPU that we could find. And yes, this is a brand new system, not a refurbished or factory reconditioned laptop. One of the best deals we found is for thegaming laptop pictured above. It's on sale for, making it the least expensive model with a mobile GeForce RTX 5070 GPU that we could find. And yes, this is a brand new system, not a refurbished or factory reconditioned laptop.





The Aero X16 sports a 16-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution (WQXGA) and 165Hz refresh rate. Flanking the GeForce RTX 5070 is an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 'Krackan Point' processor (8C/16T, up to 5GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 5 and Zen 5c, which makes for a potent mid-range combo.





It also features ample memory with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). All in all, it's a great assortment of hardware for the money.

Step Up To OLED With Lenovo's Legion 7i 16









Lenovo Legion 7i 16 that's on sale for $1,699.99 at Best Buy (save $480). This is a gorgeous system in a white colorway, with a 16-inch OLED panel featuring a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. If you have a bigger budget and want to apply it towards a system an OLED display, then check out thethat's on sale for. This is a gorgeous system in a white colorway, with a 16-inch OLED panel featuring a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness.





Pop open the hood and you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (24C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB L3 cache)) based on Arrow Lake inside.





The rest of the specifications are similar to the Gigabyte machine, including a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and a 1TB SSD.

More Gaming Laptop Deals With GeForce RTX 50 Series Hardware









There are quite a few gaming laptops on sale in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. Here are some standouts (including ones that aren't technically part of the sale, but are discounted all the same)...