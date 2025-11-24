Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deal With AMD Ryzen & RTX GPU Drops To $549





There's a lot of chatter and speculation about how much Valve's upcoming Steam Machine will cost , and there's the recent price hikes on game consoles. If you're a gamer, it can be tough sledding. However, Black Friday is the great equalizer. We've already seen plenty of PlayStation 5 deals , including both console hardware and things like games and accessories. Now in the PC space, we're seeing some affordable gaming laptops break cover.

HP Victus Laptop With AMD Ryzen And RTX Firepower Is Just $549.99

15.6-inch HP Victus that's on sale for $549.99 at Best Buy (save $350). It doesn't get much cheaper than this for a gaming laptop without having to make some serious compromises. If you're looking for a relatively affordable gaming laptop with a discrete GPU, then check out thisthat's on sale for. It doesn't get much cheaper than this for a gaming laptop without having to make some serious compromises.





Starting with the display, the 15.6-inch IPS panel features a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS Phoenix processor (6C/12T, up to 4.7GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4 and Zen 4c, with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD).





For graphics, it leans on NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 4050. Yes, that's an entry-level chip from the previous generation, but it's a discrete GPU with support for RTX amenities like real-time ray tracing. Taking full advantage of the laptop's 144Hz refresh rate is a tough ask of the RTX 4050 in more demanding games, though there are certainly a lot of games that we've seen maintain a smooth 60 frames per second or higher at low to medium settings.





To get a general idea of performance, check out our Dell 14 Premium review . It's a different laptop with a different config, but it sports a GeForce RTX 4050. On that model, we saw averages of 81 fps in F1 2024 and 80 fps in Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, both at 1080p, to give a couple of examples.





You can also check out our Dell XPS 14 review , also configured with a GeForce RTX 4050, for a wider selection of benchmarks.













15.6-inch Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop. It's currently down to $649.99 at Best Buy (save $450). For an extra $100, you can add a little more firepower to the mix as well as support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, with this deal on a. It's currently down to





One of the main upgrades compared to the HP Victus is that this one steps up to NVIDIA's newer GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. It's still an entry level SKU, but it's based on a newer architecture (Blackwell). It also features more VRAM (8GB of GDDR7 versus 6GB of GDDR6) and a wider memory bus (128-bit versus 96-bit).





Elsewhere, Lenovo's machine is configured with an Intel Core i5-13450HX processor (10C/16T, up to 4.6GHz, 20MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, along with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD.





The caveat on this one is that it's not in stock at every Best Buy location. We did spot it at some stores, though. Hit the 'Choose Pickup Location' button and enter your ZIP to see which nearby stores might have it available.





Here are some more gaming laptops, all priced under $1,200 and available for shipping...







