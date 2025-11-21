PS5 Black Friday Deals Drop Prices Lower Than Even Pre-Hike Levels

If a price hike is a sickness, than Black Friday is the cure. Black Friday deals on PlayStation 5 consoles are now in effect, providing a salve against recent price adjustments made by Sony. And yes, it's easy to be soured by a so-called deal on items that recently went up in price, but the Black Friday discounts bring PS5 console costs to lower than what they were before the hikes went into effect (at least in terms of MSRP).
Save $100 Of The PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5 Slim, And PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition
For context, Sony adjusted the MSRPs
of all three main PS5 consoles in August, raising the price on all three by $50. Here's how the MSRPs shifted just three short months ago...
- PlayStation 5: $499.99 → $549.99
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $449.99 → $499.99
- PlayStation 5 Pro: $699.99 → $749.99
Now, however, Sony and its retail partners have shaved $100 off the new MSRPs. If you're in the market for a new PS5 console, these Black Friday deals save you $100 over the current cost, and are $50 cheaper than the MSRPs that were in effect before the price hikes.
Here's a roundup...
Even better, there are bundle offers available that increase the value proposition. Here are the ones we found...
Additionally, Best Buy is promoting savings of "up to an additional $300 with trade-in credit," though obviously that depends on what exactly you're trading in, the item's condition, and what accessories are included (like a power cord and functioning controller, if trading in a game console). Check out Best Buy's PS5 page
for more details.
Stock Up On PlayStation 5 Games And Accessories At Discounted Prices
It's not just PS5 consoles that are on sale, so too are a bunch of games and peripherals, including Sony's DualSense controller. If you're looking to splurge on a PS5 console and/or supplementary items, now is the time with Black Friday deals in effect.
Here are some highlights...