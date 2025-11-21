PS5 Black Friday Deals Drop Prices Lower Than Even Pre-Hike Levels

Even better, there are bundle offers available that increase the value proposition. Here are the ones we found...

Best Buy's PS5 page for more details. Additionally, Best Buy is promoting savings of "up to an additional $300 with trade-in credit," though obviously that depends on what exactly you're trading in, the item's condition, and what accessories are included (like a power cord and functioning controller, if trading in a game console). Check outfor more details.

Stock Up On PlayStation 5 Games And Accessories At Discounted Prices









It's not just PS5 consoles that are on sale, so too are a bunch of games and peripherals, including Sony's DualSense controller. If you're looking to splurge on a PS5 console and/or supplementary items, now is the time with Black Friday deals in effect.





Here are some highlights...