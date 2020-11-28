CATEGORIES
by Brittany GoettingSaturday, November 28, 2020, 01:23 PM EDT

Great Black Friday Amazon Tech Deals For Samsung, Beats, Logitech And More Are Still Live

Black Friday has officially come and gone, but there are still many Amazon Black Friday deals around. Samsung, Beats, Logitech, and other big brands are offering discounts on various items from headsets and earbuds to computer mice. To top it all off, all of these deals qualify for Prime Shipping and many include free returns. Here are some of the best Black Friday tech deals you can still grab on Amazon right now.

This year there appears to be quite a few discounts on earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus are on sale in black, white, red, and blue. A single charge provides up to 11 hours of music, while three minutes of charging will get you an hour of listening time. They are $109.99 USD. The Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds are also on sale at this time. They only allow for up to six hours of battery life (additional seven hours from the wireless charging case), but they are cheaper than the Galaxy Buds+ Plus. They are currently available for $79.99 in black or silver. The Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds are part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale and they are a particularly good choice if you frequently make calls. They feature an “enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you," noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery time with the battery case. The Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds in gold beige and titanium black are on sale for $139.99. Other versions are on sale, but for a higher price.
Perhaps headsets are more your style. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset is currently on sale for $39.99 USD. It features memory foam, 50 millimeter directional drivers, and a swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone. There is also a sale on the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset. It includes 53 millimeter drivers, a detachable noise-cancelling microphone, and light aluminum frame. It usually costs nearly $100 but is going for $79. This is also a good time to pick up the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life, Fast Fuel charging, and Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity. The black version of these headphones is currently 40% off. Some of the other colors are also on sale, but the discount is not as deep.
Now would also be a good time to pick up a gaming mouse. The Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse in both classic black and mercury white is 40% off at the moment. It includes a high precision 6,400 DPI Optical Sensor, 5 programmable buttons, and extremely durable mechanical switches. Razer brags that already 10 million units have been sold since the mouse’s release in 2017. The Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is a solid choice too. It features up to 240 hours of use with one AA battery, a Hero 16k sensor that provides accurate tracking and efficiency, and 15 programmable controls.
It is on sale for $64.75.
What is on your holiday wish list this year? Have you been shopping the Black Friday sales? Let us know in the comments below.

