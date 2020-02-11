Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds+ With Revamped Speaker System, Longer Battery Life
This year, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Buds+, which looks to improve on its predecessor in several key areas. Battery life is now rated at 11 hours, or a total of 22 hours if you take into account a fully topped off charging case. The battery in each earbud is a little over 30 percent larger than its predecessor, while the charging case's battery is little under 10 percent larger. According to Samsung, 3 minutes of fast charging with the Galaxy Buds+ is equal to about 60 minutes of additional playtime.
Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds+ with AKG tuning deliver more “balanced, detailed, and natural” sound thanks primarily to a new speaker and microphone system. That tweaked design includes a 2-way dynamic speaker setup with a woofer and a tweeter. There are also two outer microphones with the Galaxy Buds+ versus just one with its predecessor.
As before the Galaxy Buds+ are splash resistant (IPX2 rated), and this time around they will be available in four colors: Cosmic Black, White, Red, and Cloud Blue. Samsung says that the Galaxy Buds+ sales will open on February 14th from Samsung.com priced at $149.99; retailers and Samsung’s carrier partners will start carrying them on March 6th.