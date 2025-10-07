Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals Under $1,500 From Alienware, ASUS & More





The debate between PC and console gaming is not one that is likely to be settled any time soon, but we'll say this—while console price hikes have become an unfortunate reality these days, including multiple ones in the same year ( we're looking at you, Microsoft ), discounts on PC gaming systems have also become the norm. If you've decided that enough is enough and you're ready to jump into the PC ecosystem with a new gaming laptop, now is a good time to shop.





Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is officially underway, and with its comes a bunch of markdowns on gaming laptops. We took a look at what is available for gamers looking to spend under $1,500, and it turns out there are quite a few options.





Acer Nitro V gaming laptop you see above. It's on sale for $599.99 at Amazon (20% off). One of the more affordable options is theyou see above. It's on sale for





At that price, you're not going to get benchmark-busting components, but there is a decent selection of parts and features on tap. This is a 15.6-inch laptop with an IPS display sporting a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, the latter of which gives you access to RTX goodies like real-time ray tracing and DLSS.





Our biggest gripe here is the paltry 8GB of DDR5 memory. That's skimpy even at this price. Fortunately, RAM is somewhat inexpensive these days, so you could upgrade to more memory and still have a value-oriented gaming laptop on your hands. You might also want to slap a bigger SSD inside than the 512GB one that comes standard, though that's better than going with 256GB.













Gigabyte Aero X16 Copilot+ PC that's on sale for $1,429.99 on Amazon (18% off). It's obviously a much bigger investment compared to the Acer Nitro V, but you get a lot more, too. And it's still under the $1,500 mark by a fair amount. On the opposite end of the pricing spectrum in our roundup of sub-$1,500 gaming laptop deals, there's an enticingthat's on sale for. It's obviously a much bigger investment compared to the Acer Nitro V, but you get a lot more, too. And it's still under the $1,500 mark by a fair amount.





This one wields a 16-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 400 nits brightness (typical), and 100% coverage of the sRGB power space.





Pop the hood and you'll discover a potent AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' processor (12C/24T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Zen 5 and 5c, with an onboard NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle, hence the Copilot+ designation.





The Strix Point chip is accompanied by a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. So from top to bottom, this is a burlier configuration, just as you would expected based on the price difference.





Here are eight more gaming laptop deals...







