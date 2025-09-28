CATEGORIES
Best Buy’s Weekend Flash Sale Brings Great Deals On Tech But It Ends Today

by Paul LillySunday, September 28, 2025, 10:56 AM EDT
TCL QM5K mini LED TV on a wall.
We still have a few weeks to go before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events begin in earnest, but no worries, there are plenty of deals available right now. Major retailers are getting a jump on the holiday shopping season—Walmart is hosting a GeForce sales event with big discounts on graphics cards and gaming PCs, and Best Buy is hosting a flash sale on a variety of tech.

You have to hurry, though, because the 48-hour flash sale ends today. There are some real bargains on tap, too. For example, TCL's 75-inch QM5K Series QD-Mini LED TV is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $600 over MSRP).

That's an aggressive price for a 75-inch display with quantum dot and mini LED technologies. It's also a SKU that is exclusive to Best Buy. The major trade-off compared to other models in the QM5K's class is that it has a native 60Hz refresh rate instead of 120Hz. However, it brings plenty of other goodies to the TV-watching party, such as full array local dimming, expansive HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), Dolby Atmos audio, and a built-in Onkyo 2.0 speaker system with subwoofer..

As for the refresh rate, the product listing highlights "Game Accelerator 144," suggesting it can hit 144Hz with variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

Front and back renders of the Google Pixel Watch 3 on a blurred background.

Switching gears, if you're looking for a reasonably-priced smartwatch, then check out Google's Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) that's on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy (save $50). It's also on sale for the same price at Amazon. Either way, the modest $50 discount brings the Pixel Watch 3 in the 41mm size variant down to its lowest price to date.

The discount comes on the heels of Google unveiling the Pixel Watch 4. That means the Pixel Watch 3 is now officially a last-generation product, but it's still a solid option. We reviewed the Pixel Watch 3 and praised its refined and comfortable design, its bigger and brighter display compared to the Pixel Watch 2, advanced health and fitness tracking, and the sleekness of Google's Wear OS platform.

"It's attractive, comfortable to wear, battery life is good, the displays on the line-up are excellent, and they perform flawlessly. Google indeed nailed it with the Pixel Watch 3," we wrote at the time.

As for specs, the 41mm model sports a 1.27-inch OLED screen with up to 2,000 nits of brightness. Both the 41mm and 45mm model (with 1.46-inch OLED) feature 2GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and a whole host of sensors.

Here are some more tech deals...

Apple MacBook Air laptop on a black and gray gradient background.
Tags:  deals, Best Buy
