Walmart Gaming PC Weekend Blowout: Deals On RTX 50 Rigs As Low As $749





There is still time to score a deal on a new gaming PC or laptop as part of Walmart's GeForce Week sales event, which lasts one more day (at the time of this writing). We've already highlighted some bargains on graphics cards , including a factory-overclocked GeForce RTX 5090 priced at NVIDIA's baseline MSRP ($1,999), and now we're turning our attention to gaming RTX 50-powered systems.





MSI's Aegis R2 gaming PC that's on sale for $749 at Walmart (save $250.99). The system pairs an Intel Core i5-14400F processor (10C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 20MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake with a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. It's a serviceable combination for mid-range gaming.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD) nestled into an H610M-G motherboard. A modest 650W 80 Plus Gold power supply provides the juice, though it also somewhat limits the upgrade path, at least for a more powerful GPU down the line. But for a system at this price point, the specs look pretty good. It also comes with a gaming keyboard and mouse.













If you're looking for a rig that is substantially more powerful and suitable for high-end gaming, then check out Skytech Gaming's Legacy 4 PC that's on sale for $2,399 at Walmart (save $700.99). It obviously requires a much bigger investment, but the return is a whole new level of performance. Several new levels, actually, with the armament that's on tap.





This one rocks an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor (16C/32T, 4.7GHz to 5.2GHz, 96MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 5, which is AMD's latest generation architecture. More importantly, it comes equipped with a heap of 3D V-Cache to give games a boost.





Skytech Gaming also equips this setup with a GeForce RTX 5080 , which is NVIDIA's second-fast consumer gaming card based on Blackwell. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 2TB NVMe SSD, a motherboard based on AMD's X870 chipset, a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler with ARGB lighting, and an 850W 80 Plus Gold power supply.





Here are some more gaming PCs that are on sale, as well as an aggressively-priced gaming laptop...







