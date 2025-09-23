GeForce RTX 5090 Is Finally Available For MSRP And It's Factory Overclocked





Up until now, it was easier to find a yellow needle in a mile-high and mile-wide haystack then it was to score a GeForce RTX 5090 at NVIDIA's starting MSRP. That's not to say it was impossible, just challenging, to say the least. And now? The key to scoring one is to take advantage of the 'GeForce Week at Walmart' event, which has big markdowns on a variety of GeForce products.





PNY's GeForce RTX 5090 OC Triple Fan Edition for $1,999 at Walmart (save $800.99). As you're undoubtedly aware, NVIDIA's hardware partners blitzed right past NVIDIA's starting MSRPs on many of its GeForce RTX 50 series products, especially the higher end models. So technically, the $1,999 price tag on PNY's factory overclocked model represents a massive discount over its own MSRP. Chief among them isfor. As you're undoubtedly aware, NVIDIA's hardware partners blitzed right past NVIDIA's starting MSRPs on many of its GeForce RTX 50 series products, especially the higher end models. So technically, the $1,999 price tag on PNY's factory overclocked model represents a massive discount over its own MSRP.





In reality, the sale brings the card down to NVIDIA's baseline launch price, which only applied to a few select cards including its own Founders Edition model.





PNY's GeForce RTX 5090 Epix-X ARGB OC Triple Fan model for $2,299.99 at Walmart (save $200). PNY's model featured here goes beyond the reference specs by goosing the stock 2,407MHz boost clock to 2,527MHz. That's a modest 5% overclock, but hey, it's a free speed boost since you're not paying over NVIDIA's baseline MSRP. And of course it sports a custom three-fan cooling solution, though no ARGB lighting. If you're dead set sparking LEDs, though, you can findmodel for





Here are some more GPU deals as part of GeForce Week at Walmart (most of which are PNY)...









iBuyPower Element Pro PC for $1,299 at Walmart (save $400.99). The system comes with a keyboard and mouse, though it's the internal hardware that's of most interest here. In addition to markdowns on several graphics cards, there are savings on gaming desktops and laptops too, such as thisfor. The system comes with a keyboard and mouse, though it's the internal hardware that's of most interest here.





This one pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor (8C/16T, 4.2GHz to 5GHz, 8MB L2 cache, 96MB L3 cache) with a GeForce RTX 5070 for a potent one-two punch. It also features 32GB of DDR5-5200 RAM with RGB lighting, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), and a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler attached to the CPU.





The 7800X3D is a last-gen product, but still stout chip with a heap of 3D V-Cache to give games a boost. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070, meanwhile, is a solid mid-range GPU from the current Blackwell generation, giving you access to the latest RTX technologies like DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation.



