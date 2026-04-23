CATEGORIES
home News

Best Buy Slashes Toshiba's 65" C350 Fire TV to an Incredibly Low $249.99

by Paul LillyThursday, April 23, 2026, 11:04 AM EDT
Toshiba C350 Fire TV on a gray gradient background.
Toshiba's 65-inch C350 series Fire TV is already a budget model in the realm of televisions, but it just got even more affordable with a limited time deal at Best Buy that drops the price down to an ultra-low $249.99. That's as low as we can recall seeing a 65-inch TV outside of perhaps aggressive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

Score Toshiba's 65-Inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV for an All-Time Low Price

The $249.99 price at Best Buy (save $280 versus MSRP) is a limited time savings, with the retailer promoting Toshiba's 65-inch C350 Fire TV as its deal of the deal. We doubt it will shoot up to the full MSRP after the deal ends, though it's likely to be higher than it is right now. For context, it's also on sale at Amazon, where it's priced at $299.99.

We have not seen this TV in person and so we can't speak to the overall image quality. However, our friends at Rtings reviewed the C350, noting that it offers up a wide viewing angle and decent reflecting handling, but it doesn't get all that bright and the contrast leaves something to be desired.

For gaming, the site was equally mixed in its impression, saying it has a decent response time and very low input lag, but struggles in bright rooms and lacks amenities like a variable refresh rate (VRR).

One thing that's important to note, however, is that this TV is just $249.99. That's obviously entry-level territory, and you still things like a 4K resolution, fairly robust HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG), and Fire TV smarts. It also has built-in support for Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Samsung's 65-Inch S90F OLED TV Is 24% Off

Samsung S90F OLED TV on a gray gradient background.

If you're looking for a decidedly more premium option and have a much bigger budget to throw at a new TV, then check out Samsung's 65-inch S90F OLED that's on sale for $1,297.99 at Amazon (24% off, save $400). As an added bonus, it comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass for new users.

The S90F is a superior TV in practically every way imaginable. That's what you would expect (or at least hope) when making the leap into OLED territory. Beyond the panel type upgrade, however, you also get a much faster native refresh rate (144Hz versus 60Hz), gaming perks like VRR support, and better performance in brightly lit rooms.

This is obviously a much more expensive TV, but it's also just $50 higher than its all-time low price from last year's holiday shopping season.

Here are some more 65-inch TV deals worth looking into...
Tags:  deals, TV, Toshiba, Best Buy, Fire TV
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use