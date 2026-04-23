Best Buy Slashes Toshiba's 65" C350 Fire TV to an Incredibly Low $249.99





Toshiba's 65-inch C350 series Fire TV is already a budget model in the realm of televisions, but it just got even more affordable with a limited time deal at Best Buy that drops the price down to an ultra-low $249.99. That's as low as we can recall seeing a 65-inch TV outside of perhaps aggressive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

Score Toshiba's 65-Inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV for an All-Time Low Price

$249.99 price at Best Buy (save $280 versus MSRP) is a limited time savings, with the retailer promoting Toshiba's 65-inch C350 Fire TV as its deal of the deal. We doubt it will shoot up to the full MSRP after the deal ends, though it's likely to be higher than it is right now. For context, it's also on sale at Amazon, where it's priced at $299.99. The(save $280 versus MSRP) is a limited time savings, with the retailer promotingas its deal of the deal. We doubt it will shoot up to the full MSRP after the deal ends, though it's likely to be higher than it is right now. For context, it's also on sale at Amazon, where it's





We have not seen this TV in person and so we can't speak to the overall image quality. However, our friends at Rtings reviewed the C350 , noting that it offers up a wide viewing angle and decent reflecting handling, but it doesn't get all that bright and the contrast leaves something to be desired.





For gaming, the site was equally mixed in its impression, saying it has a decent response time and very low input lag, but struggles in bright rooms and lacks amenities like a variable refresh rate (VRR).





One thing that's important to note, however, is that this TV is just $249.99. That's obviously entry-level territory, and you still things like a 4K resolution, fairly robust HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG), and Fire TV smarts. It also has built-in support for Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Samsung's 65-Inch S90F OLED TV Is 24% Off









Samsung's 65-inch S90F OLED that's on sale for $1,297.99 at Amazon (24% off, save $400). As an added bonus, it comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass for new users. If you're looking for a decidedly more premium option and have a much bigger budget to throw at a new TV, then check outthat's on sale for. As an added bonus, it comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass for new users.





The S90F is a superior TV in practically every way imaginable. That's what you would expect (or at least hope) when making the leap into OLED territory. Beyond the panel type upgrade, however, you also get a much faster native refresh rate (144Hz versus 60Hz), gaming perks like VRR support, and better performance in brightly lit rooms.





This is obviously a much more expensive TV, but it's also just $50 higher than its all-time low price from last year's holiday shopping season.





Here are some more 65-inch TV deals worth looking into...