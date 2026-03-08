Best Buy Slashes LG 77-Inch OLED TV To $1,399 In Massive 53% Off Deal

The days of having to take out a second mortgage to pay for a big screen OLED TV are long gone, at least for the most part. Yes, some of the more premium models still command a king's ransom, but OLED in general has come down in price quite a bit over the past several years. Driving this point home is an entry-level LG OLED TV that is more than half off right now.
LG's 77-Inch B5 Series OLED TV Is 53% Off
Advertised as today's deal of the day at Best Buy, LG's 77-inch B5 Series OLED TV
is on sale for $1,399.99 (save $1,600)
. Of course, nobody should be paying the full MSRP, but even so, this is a solid bargain for a great TV.
Don't be put off by the entry-level designation, either. It's only entry-level within LG's OLED lineup, but OLED itself is a premium panel technology. It's also not short on compromises with more features than you might think, including four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, a native 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and both Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. And, it's an AMD FreeSync Premium
model with NVIDIA G-SYNC support to boot.
The more interesting price points scale from 48 inches on up to 77 inches.
Samsung's 77-Inch S90F OLED TV Is $500 Off
The S90F is more of a mid-range offering in the realm of OLED. It's built around a QD-OLED panel with a faster 144Hz refresh rate (native) and supports HDR10+, which LG's B5 does not, but lacks Dolby Vision support (Samsung has been stubborn about supporting Dolby Vision on any of its models).
One thing to keep in mind if shopping the S90F is that Samsung also uses three different panel types. The 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch SKUs oth use WOLED panels (like LG's B5 models), while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models use QD-OLED panels.
From our vantage point, LG's 48-inch B5 is a better value than both the 42-inch and 48-inch Samsung S90F models. We'd also give LG the edge on the 83-inch model, in terms of overall value. As for the rest of the size options, it really depends on how much you value stepping up to a QD-OLED panel with a faster refresh rate.