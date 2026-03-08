Best Buy Slashes LG 77-Inch OLED TV To $1,399 In Massive 53% Off Deal

The days of having to take out a second mortgage to pay for a big screen OLED TV are long gone, at least for the most part. Yes, some of the more premium models still command a king's ransom, but OLED in general has come down in price quite a bit over the past several years. Driving this point home is an entry-level LG OLED TV that is more than half off right now.

Advertised as today's deal of the day at Best Buy,is on. Of course, nobody should be paying the full MSRP, but even so, this is a solid bargain for a great TV.

If you want to go even bigger than 77 inches, theis on sale forthough the value proposition takes a hit.

The more interesting price points scale from 48 inches on up to 77 inches.

Samsung's 77-Inch S90F OLED TV Is $500 Off









77-inch Samsung S90F OLED TV that's on sale for $1,997.99 at Amazon (20% off) and $1,999.99 at Best Buy. If you're looking for a higher-end option and are willing to spend more, then check out thethat's on sale forand





The S90F is more of a mid-range offering in the realm of OLED. It's built around a QD-OLED panel with a faster 144Hz refresh rate (native) and supports HDR10+, which LG's B5 does not, but lacks Dolby Vision support (Samsung has been stubborn about supporting Dolby Vision on any of its models).





One thing to keep in mind if shopping the S90F is that Samsung also uses three different panel types. The 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch SKUs oth use WOLED panels (like LG's B5 models), while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models use QD-OLED panels.