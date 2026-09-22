Best Buy Offers Free Pixel Buds 2a With Googlebook Laptop Preorders
by
Paul Lilly
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Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT
Following Google’s recent reveal of its new Googlebook platform, preorders are now live at retail. There are several models to choose from, with ASUS, Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo all getting in on the action, and regardless of which way you lean, Best Buy is offering to sweeten the pot by giving early adopters a free set of Pixel Buds 2a earbuds.
The terms of Best Buy’s preorder promotion are pretty simple. Just add any qualifying Googlebook laptop to your shopping cart and it automatically includes a free pair of Google Pixel Buds 2a. The caveat? You can't choose your colorway—Best Buy is gifting the Pixel Buds 2a in the Hazel color option.
Also of note, Google has been improving its latest-generation earbuds with software updates. In August, for example, a software update introduced Gemini audio controls (you can say, "Hey Google, turn up the bass") and upgraded the baked-in Live translate feature.
Googlebooks Available To Preorder At Best Buy
We already covered the Googlebook announcement from this week so we won't rehash it all. That said, key highlights include getting several OEMs on board for what is kind of an evolution to the Chromebook, though that's selling the platform short. Googlebooks are built for Gemini Intelligence and full integration with Android, with prices starting at $899.
Here are the models you can preorder with Best Buy's free gift offer:
We've only listed high-level spec overviews, so be sure to check out each model's full set of hardware and features.
As for the free Pixel Buds 2a offer, Best Buy says it runs through the preorder window leading up to the platform's release on October 4. You also get 12 months of Google AI Pro and up to $500 in apps included with a Googlebook purchase.