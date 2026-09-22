Best Buy Offers Free Pixel Buds 2a With Googlebook Laptop Preorders

Googlebook with Pixel Buds 2a - Image: Best Buy

Following Google’s recent reveal of its new Googlebook platform, preorders are now live at retail. There are several models to choose from, with ASUS, Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo all getting in on the action, and regardless of which way you lean, Best Buy is offering to sweeten the pot by giving early adopters a free set of Pixel Buds 2a earbuds.





The terms of Best Buy’s preorder promotion are pretty simple. Just add any qualifying Googlebook laptop to your shopping cart and it automatically includes a free pair of Google Pixel Buds 2a. The caveat? You can't choose your colorway—Best Buy is gifting the Pixel Buds 2a in the Hazel color option.









Also of note, Google has been improving its latest-generation earbuds with software updates. In August, for example, a software update introduced Gemini audio controls (you can say, "Hey Google, turn up the bass") and upgraded the baked-in Live translate feature.

Googlebooks Available To Preorder At Best Buy





We already covered the Googlebook announcement from this week so we won't rehash it all. That said, key highlights include getting several OEMs on board for what is kind of an evolution to the Chromebook, though that's selling the platform short. Googlebooks are built for Gemini Intelligence and full integration with Android, with prices starting at $899.







