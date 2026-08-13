Pixel Buds Pro 2 And 2A Gain Sweet New Features And Big Discounts
Globetrotting Pixel Buds owners will be happy to see that the earbuds are getting a more robust live translation, which can now decipher over 70 languages nearly in real time and without needing to futz with a phone. To use it, simply tap the earbuds to engage listening mode. Moreover, when speaking in your language your Pixel phone can translate it to the language of the person you’re conversing with.
Of course, as it with all its other products, Google is always looking for ways to implement its Gemini AI for a better experience. Users will now be able to use the AI assistant to control audio playback settings simply by saying phrases such as “Hey Google, turn up the bass.”
While the previously mentioned features will be available on all Pixel 2 Buds models, Dynamic ANC will only be available on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. With Dynamic ANC the earbuds can automatically compensate if they happen to subtly shift around and affect the seal between a user’s ears and the devices. This is a big win for those who use these earbuds while working out or just move around a lot throughout the day.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and 2a Deals Are Flowing
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 - $189 (17% off)
- Pixel Buds 2a - $99 (23% off)