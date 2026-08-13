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Pixel Buds Pro 2 And 2A Gain Sweet New Features And Big Discounts

by Alan VelascoThursday, August 13, 2026, 03:09 PM EDT
A person using Pixel Buds.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Image: Google.

Google delivered its excellent Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Buds Pro 2 last year, and the company is continuing to put in the work to make these earbuds even better. An upcoming software update will bring a bevy of new features that will have something for just about every user, including improved translation, enhanced Gemini integration, and improved active noise cancellation (ANC).

Globetrotting Pixel Buds owners will be happy to see that the earbuds are getting a more robust live translation, which can now decipher over 70 languages nearly in real time and without needing to futz with a phone. To use it, simply tap the earbuds to engage listening mode. Moreover, when speaking in your language your Pixel phone can translate it to the language of the person you’re conversing with.

Of course, as it with all its other products, Google is always looking for ways to implement its Gemini AI for a better experience. Users will now be able to use the AI assistant to control audio playback settings simply by saying phrases such as “Hey Google, turn up the bass.”

A person using Pixel Buds
Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Image: Google.

While the previously mentioned features will be available on all Pixel 2 Buds models, Dynamic ANC will only be available on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. With Dynamic ANC the earbuds can automatically compensate if they happen to subtly shift around and affect the seal between a user’s ears and the devices. This is a big win for those who use these earbuds while working out or just move around a lot throughout the day.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and 2a Deals Are Flowing

Users can expect the software update to start hitting their devices in September. Those thinking of picking up a set will have a new color to choose from as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available in Olive, while many of the original colors are on sale, which you can check out in the links below.
Tags:  deals, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel-buds-2a, pixel-buds-pro-2
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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