Best Buy Deal Drops Ryzen 7 9800X3D & RTX 5070 Gaming PC To $1,999
by
Paul Lilly
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Friday, August 28, 2026, 10:44 AM EDT
Building a PC from scratch is a tough financial proposition in today's market, but what choice do you have if you want or desperately need a new system? As much as we like piecing together our own rigs, there are some noteworthy deals to be had on potent prebuilt gaming desktops, like the GeForce RTX 5080 desktops we featured yesterday.
If you're looking for something cheaper and are willing to drop down to a GeForce RTX 5070, there is a CyberPowerPC configuration with your name written all over it.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Is $300 Off
While the aforementioned GeForce RTX 5080 desktops start at $2,349.99, Best Buy is selling a well-equipped CyberPower Gamer Supreme setup with a GeForce RTX 5070 for $1,999.99 (save $300). You're stepping down a couple of GPU tiers, but it's also priced several hundred dollars less.
Beyond the GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7 (192-bit bus, 672GB/s memory bandwidth—see our review), this desktop also flexes an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which is an awesome chip for gaming.
The 9800X3D sports an 8-core/16-thread design and is based on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture. It has a 4.7GHz base clock and up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, but what really makes it attractive for gaming is the second-generation 3D V-Cache that bumps the total amount of L3 cache to 96MB.
Outside of the CPU and GPU, this rig touts 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). The expectation is that system makers will begin to skimp on RAM and storage as the component crisis lingers, so it's nice to see that this configuration bucks that trends.
Here are a few more gaming PCs priced at or below $2,000: