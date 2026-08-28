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Best Buy Deal Drops Ryzen 7 9800X3D & RTX 5070 Gaming PC To $1,999

by Paul LillyFriday, August 28, 2026, 10:44 AM EDT
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme - Image: CyberPowerPC
Building a PC from scratch is a tough financial proposition in today's market, but what choice do you have if you want or desperately need a new system? As much as we like piecing together our own rigs, there are some noteworthy deals to be had on potent prebuilt gaming desktops, like the GeForce RTX 5080 desktops we featured yesterday.

If you're looking for something cheaper and are willing to drop down to a GeForce RTX 5070, there is a CyberPowerPC configuration with your name written all over it.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Is $300 Off

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme - Image: CyberPowerPC

While the aforementioned GeForce RTX 5080 desktops start at $2,349.99, Best Buy is selling a well-equipped CyberPower Gamer Supreme setup with a GeForce RTX 5070 for $1,999.99 (save $300). You're stepping down a couple of GPU tiers, but it's also priced several hundred dollars less.

Beyond the GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7 (192-bit bus, 672GB/s memory bandwidth—see our review), this desktop also flexes an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which is an awesome chip for gaming.

The 9800X3D sports an 8-core/16-thread design and is based on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture. It has a 4.7GHz base clock and up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, but what really makes it attractive for gaming is the second-generation 3D V-Cache that bumps the total amount of L3 cache to 96MB.

Related, it's also noteworthy that AMD has committed to supporting its AM5 socket for at least one more generation (Zen 6).

Outside of the CPU and GPU, this rig touts 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). The expectation is that system makers will begin to skimp on RAM and storage as the component crisis lingers, so it's nice to see that this configuration bucks that trends.

Here are a few more gaming PCs priced at or below $2,000:
The YEYIAN system is not on sale, and quite frankly we're not sure about the brand. However, it's the lowest-price config with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti at Best Buy, which is why it caught our attention.
Tags:  deals, CyberPowerPC, geforce rtx 5070, ryzen 7 9800x3d
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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