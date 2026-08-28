Best Buy Deal Drops Ryzen 7 9800X3D & RTX 5070 Gaming PC To $1,999

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme - Image: CyberPowerPC

Building a PC from scratch is a tough financial proposition in today's market, but what choice do you have if you want or desperately need a new system? As much as we like piecing together our own rigs, there are some noteworthy deals to be had on potent prebuilt gaming desktops, like the GeForce RTX 5080 desktops we featured yesterday.





If you're looking for something cheaper and are willing to drop down to a GeForce RTX 5070, there is a CyberPowerPC configuration with your name written all over it.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Is $300 Off

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme - Image: CyberPowerPC



CyberPower Gamer Supreme setup with a GeForce RTX 5070 for $1,999.99 (save $300). You're stepping down a couple of GPU tiers, but it's also priced several hundred dollars less. While the aforementioned GeForce RTX 5080 desktops start at $2,349.99, Best Buy is selling a well-equippedsetup with a. You're stepping down a couple of GPU tiers, but it's also priced several hundred dollars less.









The 9800X3D sports an 8-core/16-thread design and is based on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture. It has a 4.7GHz base clock and up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, but what really makes it attractive for gaming is the second-generation 3D V-Cache that bumps the total amount of L3 cache to 96MB.





Related, it's also noteworthy that AMD has committed to supporting its AM5 socket for at least one more generation (Zen 6).





Outside of the CPU and GPU, this rig touts 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). The expectation is that system makers will begin to skimp on RAM and storage as the component crisis lingers, so it's nice to see that this configuration bucks that trends.





Here are a few more gaming PCs priced at or below $2,000: