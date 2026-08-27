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Best Buy Deals Chop Up To $750 Off AMD & Intel RTX 5080 Gaming PCs

by Paul LillyThursday, August 27, 2026, 11:17 AM EDT
iBuyPower Slate gaming PC
iBuyPower Slate gaming PC - Image: iBuyPower
If you are shopping for a high-end gaming desktop kitted with a higher-end NVIDIA graphics card, then take note that Best Buy has rolled out big discounts on a pair of systems built around the GeForce RTX 5080. Whether you lean toward Team Red or Team Blue for your processor, both options slash over $500 off the MSRP.

AMD-Powered iBuyPower Slate

Starting with AMD, you can score this iBuyPower Slate desktop for $2,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500). It pairs a Ryzen 9 7900X processor (12C/24T, 4.7GHz to 5.6GHz, 12MB L2 + 64MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4 with a GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card sporting 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

It also flexes a generous 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory and a capacious 2TB solid state drive (SSD), so no one can rightfully accuse iBuyPower of skimping on RAM or storage on this configuration. That is especially noteworthy because memory and storage chips are in short supply these days, and thus carry big pricing premiums compared to before the AI-driven shortage ravaged the consumer market.

The caveat on this system is that the CPU is a last-generation model. However, the Ryzen 9 7900X is a socket AM5 chip, and AMD has committed to supporting AM5 for at least one more generation.

While less exciting, you also get a keyboard and mouse with this setup.

Intel-Powered HP Omen 35L

HP Omen 35L
HP Omen 35L - Image: HP

If you prefer to go with an Intel foundation, you can save a few bucks by opting for this HP Omen 35L desktop—it's marked down to $2,349.99 at Best Buy (save $750). Incidentally, this discount makes it the least expensive GeForce RTX 5080 desktop configuration at Best Buy right now, while the AMD-powered iBuyPower Slate above is the second least expensive.

As configured, the Omen 35L pairs NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 28MB L2 + 33MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake. The upgrade path is a little more limited here (LGA 1700), but the 14700F itself offers a good mix of gaming and multi-tasking muscle.

You also get 32GB of DDR5-6000 Kingston Fury RGB memory in this setup, along with a 1TB SSD. And like the setup above, this system comes with a wired keyboard and mouse.
Tags:  deals, AMD, Intel, Gaming, Best Buy, desktop pc, geforce rtx 5080
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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