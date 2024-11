Best Buy Black Friday Deals Are Go: OLED TVs, MacBooks, ROG Ally And More

You wouldn't know it by all of the early sales, but we're still nearly two weeks away from this year's actual Black Friday, which falls on November 29, 2024. As is usually the case this time of year, retailers are not waiting around, and neither should you. There are some great early Black Friday deals to be had right now, and we've rounded up several of them that can be found at Best Buy.





ASUS ROG Ally, which is on sale for $499.99 (save $150). This is the more potent version of the ROG Ally with an AMD regular Ryzen Z1 chip (read: non-Extreme) for a ridiculously low $349.99 at Best Buy (save $150). One that's listed as a 'doorbuster' deal is a markdown on the, which is on sale for. This is the more potent version of the ROG Ally with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor inside. If you're willing to trade some horsepower for an even cheaper price, you can get the version with thechip (read: non-Extreme) for a ridiculously low





Not to be confused with the ROG Ally X , this is ASUS's original gaming handheld. It sports a 7-inch 1080p (1920x1080) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium support. Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 40Whr battery.





You can check our ROG Ally review for our full thoughts and analysis (and lots of benchmarks), but to the point, this is a solid handheld for the money.













48-inch LG B4 Series OLED TV, which is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200). It wasn't all that long ago when you couldn't touch OLED for this price, but here we are the tail end of 2024 and OLED no longer necessarily carries an eyeball-popping price tag, as evidenced here. Another doorbuster deal is this discounted, which is on sale for. It wasn't all that long ago when you couldn't touch OLED for this price, but here we are the tail end of 2024 and OLED no longer necessarily carries an eyeball-popping price tag, as evidenced here.





It's not just the 48-inch model that's on sale, either...