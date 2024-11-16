Best Buy Black Friday Deals Are Go: OLED TVs, MacBooks, ROG Ally And More

You wouldn't know it by all of the early sales, but we're still nearly two weeks away from this year's actual Black Friday, which falls on November 29, 2024. As is usually the case this time of year, retailers are not waiting around, and neither should you. There are some great early Black Friday deals
to be had right now, and we've rounded up several of them that can be found at Best Buy.
One that's listed as a 'doorbuster' deal is a markdown on the ASUS ROG Ally
, which is on sale for $499.99 (save $150)
. This is the more potent version of the ROG Ally with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme
processor inside. If you're willing to trade some horsepower for an even cheaper price, you can get the version with the regular Ryzen Z1
chip (read: non-Extreme) for a ridiculously low $349.99 at Best Buy (save $150)
.
Not to be confused with the ROG Ally X
, this is ASUS's original gaming handheld. It sports a 7-inch 1080p (1920x1080) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium support. Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 40Whr battery.
You can check our ROG Ally review
for our full thoughts and analysis (and lots of benchmarks), but to the point, this is a solid handheld for the money.
Another doorbuster deal is this discounted 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED TV
, which is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200)
. It wasn't all that long ago when you couldn't touch OLED for this price, but here we are the tail end of 2024 and OLED no longer necessarily carries an eyeball-popping price tag, as evidenced here.
It's not just the 48-inch model that's on sale, either...
The B4 series is positioned as LG's latest entry-level OLED linep, but don't be put off by the entry-level designation. This is an excellent lineup that excels at pretty much everything, and that includes gaming. To that end, all four HDMI 2.1 ports on the B4 series boasts the full bandwidth provided by the spec, versus just two of the four ports on last year's B3 series.
Here are some more great deals, including a killer price on an Apple MacBook Air 13 with an M2 chip inside...
That's not a typo—you really can get an 85-inch TV for well under a grand, and with quantum dot technology to boot. Not too shabby!
There are more Black Friday and doorbuster deals to be had as well. Just hit up Best Buy's main deals page
and see if anything suits your fancy!