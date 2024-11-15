CATEGORIES
home News

Score Early Black Friday Deals On RTX Gaming Laptops And Desktops Up To $700 Off

by Paul LillyFriday, November 15, 2024, 11:10 AM EDT
Closeup render of an iBuyPower Y40 desktop gaming PC on a desk.
This is a great time to be in the market for a gaming PC, be it a laptop or a desktop. Why is that? The reasons are two-fold. First, with new hardware on the horizon (like the GeForce RTX 50 series), you can bet that retailers want to make room on store shelves for incoming products. And second, Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) discounts are starting to take form.

That all being the case, Best Buy is getting a jump on Black Friday with several discounted desktops and laptops with GeForce RTX hardware inside. One such item is the desktop you see pictured above—an iBuyPower Y40 gaming desktop that's on sale for $1,349.99 at Best Buy (save $250).

It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB of L3 cache), a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD).

Bear in mind that Intel recently launched its Arrow Lake desktop chips, and NVIDIA is about to refresh its GeForce lineup. Still, this is a meaty configuration.

Dell XPS 16 laptop on a desk.

One of the biggest discounts for an RTX-powered system is this Dell XPS 16 laptop configuration that's marked down to $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $700). This is classified as an NVIDIA Studio system, so the focus is more on content creation than gaming, though both are, well, fair game.

The XPS 16 features a 16.3-inch Full HD 1080p (1920x1200) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, powered by an Intel Core Ultra  7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It also has 16GB of LPDDR5X-3733 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Angled render of the Acer Predator Helios Neo gaming laptop on a black and gray gradient background.

If you're mostly interested in gaming, a cheaper option with a faster GPU is this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 that's on sale for $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $450). Like the XPS system, it features a 16-inch display with a 1900x1200 resolution, but with a faster 165Hz refresh rate and a little bit lower brightness rating at 400 nits.

This setup pairs a stout Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) with a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD. It also comes with a carrying case, which isn't a huge deal but still a nice amenity at this price point.

Here are some more RTX-powered deals...
Tags:  Nvidia, Gaming, Laptops, Best Buy, desktops, (NYSE:BBY), (nasdaq:nvda), blackfriday2024
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment