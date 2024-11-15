Score Early Black Friday Deals On RTX Gaming Laptops And Desktops Up To $700 Off





This is a great time to be in the market for a gaming PC, be it a laptop or a desktop. Why is that? The reasons are two-fold. First, with new hardware on the horizon (like the GeForce RTX 50 series ), you can bet that retailers want to make room on store shelves for incoming products. And second, Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) discounts are starting to take form.





iBuyPower Y40 gaming desktop that's on sale for $1,349.99 at Best Buy (save $250). That all being the case, Best Buy is getting a jump on Black Friday with several discounted desktops and laptops with GeForce RTX hardware inside. One such item is the desktop you see pictured above—anthat's on sale for





It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB of L3 cache), a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD).





Bear in mind that Intel recently launched its Arrow Lake desktop chips , and NVIDIA is about to refresh its GeForce lineup. Still, this is a meaty configuration.













Dell XPS 16 laptop configuration that's marked down to $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $700). This is classified as an NVIDIA Studio system, so the focus is more on content creation than gaming, though both are, well, fair game. One of the biggest discounts for an RTX-powered system is thisconfiguration that's marked down to. This is classified as an NVIDIA Studio system, so the focus is more on content creation than gaming, though both are, well, fair game.





The XPS 16 features a 16.3-inch Full HD 1080p (1920x1200) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It also has 16GB of LPDDR5X-3733 RAM and a 1TB SSD.













Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 that's on sale for $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $450). Like the XPS system, it features a 16-inch display with a 1900x1200 resolution, but with a faster 165Hz refresh rate and a little bit lower brightness rating at 400 nits. If you're mostly interested in gaming, a cheaper option with a faster GPU is thisthat's on sale for. Like the XPS system, it features a 16-inch display with a 1900x1200 resolution, but with a faster 165Hz refresh rate and a little bit lower brightness rating at 400 nits.





This setup pairs a stout Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) with a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, along with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD. It also comes with a carrying case, which isn't a huge deal but still a nice amenity at this price point.





Here are some more RTX-powered deals...