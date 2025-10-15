Battlefield Boss Calls EA The D-Word In Explaining Why Call Of Duty Exists
Many of CoD’s younger players are likely unaware that their favorite game exists because Zampella opted to leave EA two decades ago. He says “the only reason that Call of Duty exists is because EA were d*cks,” referring to his acrimonious departure from the publisher while he was working on the Medal of Honor franchise.
Of course, after parting ways with EA, Zampella would found Infinity Ward and started working on the first CoD. He utilized everything he learned while working on MoH, including what he picked up while collaborating with iconic film director Steven Spielberg, to bring to fruition the cinematic experience that CoD is known for.
As for BF6, Zampella’s team shared some insights into the game’s development. Senior producer David Sirland revealed that many of the gameplay elements that made it into the final release were tested in the much maligned Battlefield 2042 without anyone realizing it. This secretive testing allowed the development team to “learn what not to do,” and undoubtedly played a big role in the success of BF6.
It’s always interesting to get background stories and insights into the video game industry, especially from someone with as long of a career as Zampella. It’s yet another in a long line of instances where a partnership falling apart leads to the creation of something as special as the CoD franchise.