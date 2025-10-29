CATEGORIES
home News

Battlefield 6's Free Battle Royal Mode REDSEC Takes On Warzone With 100-Player Matches

by Alan VelascoWednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:57 PM EDT
battlefield 6 redsec hero
Battlefield 6 has brought the storied franchise back to prominence, quickly becoming one of the best selling games on Steam, and finally providing some competition to this year’s Call of Duty. EA isn’t done yet, though, as it looks to lure players away from multiplayer juggernaut CoD: Warzone with a battle royale mode of its own.

Battlefield REDSEC drops up to 100 players onto an expansive map dubbed Fort Lyndon, which provides ample opportunities to jump into all manner of vehicles, including golf carts that fit right in with the Southern California vibes. While the player count and vehicles alone provide plenty of mayhem, Battlefield’s destructible environments kick things up a notch for even more variety and fun.


EA didn’t just drop the new battle royale mode all on its own, though, it’s also bundling it with another mode called Gauntlet. This mode is smaller in scale with a total of 32 players, where eight teams comprised of 4 players face off across several rounds. Teams must complete objectives within 5 minutes every round, with squads being eliminated as the mayhem progresses. It’s a much more fast paced game mode and is a way to keep players engaged if they get tired of the battle royale mode.

Rounding out the package is Portal, which is a content creation tool that allows fans to make custom game modes and maps. This should translate to a steady stream of fresh community-made experiences, while the development team works on its own content drops. The tool is already paying dividends as it’s being used to recreate maps that will look eerily familiar to CoD fans.

EA is hitting all the right notes with Battlefield REDSEC, which is available on on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC. Although time will tell if it’s enough to be a viable entrant in the crowded free-to-play market.
Tags:  EA, (NASDAQ:EA), battlefield-6, redsec
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment