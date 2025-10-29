Battlefield 6's Free Battle Royal Mode REDSEC Takes On Warzone With 100-Player Matches
Battlefield REDSEC drops up to 100 players onto an expansive map dubbed Fort Lyndon, which provides ample opportunities to jump into all manner of vehicles, including golf carts that fit right in with the Southern California vibes. While the player count and vehicles alone provide plenty of mayhem, Battlefield’s destructible environments kick things up a notch for even more variety and fun.
EA didn’t just drop the new battle royale mode all on its own, though, it’s also bundling it with another mode called Gauntlet. This mode is smaller in scale with a total of 32 players, where eight teams comprised of 4 players face off across several rounds. Teams must complete objectives within 5 minutes every round, with squads being eliminated as the mayhem progresses. It’s a much more fast paced game mode and is a way to keep players engaged if they get tired of the battle royale mode.
Rounding out the package is Portal, which is a content creation tool that allows fans to make custom game modes and maps. This should translate to a steady stream of fresh community-made experiences, while the development team works on its own content drops. The tool is already paying dividends as it’s being used to recreate maps that will look eerily familiar to CoD fans.
EA is hitting all the right notes with Battlefield REDSEC, which is available on on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC. Although time will tell if it’s enough to be a viable entrant in the crowded free-to-play market.