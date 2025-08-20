CoD: Black Ops 7 Gritty Gameplay Reveal Trailer Shows Off Multiplayer, Zombies & More
The biggest change coming to this year’s CoD is to the title’s campaign mode. For the first time ever, up to four players will be able to tackle the campaign’s co-op. Together, they will need to uncover the mystery behind Raul Menendez and his arsenal. All while technology giant The Guild and its CEO Emma Kagan impose their vision on the world. As they progress through the campaign players will be visiting locales across the globe, including Japan, Nicaragua, Los Angeles and the city of Avalon.
The number of players isn’t the only change coming to the campaign, though. The story’s Endgame will now test players with a new PvE experience that will force them to summon everything they’ve learned while playing through the campaign. Activision says that “each Endgame run is a new step in the power journey as your squad is forced to adapt under pressure throughout all of Avalon.”
Another twist that seeks to keep things fresh for gamers is that the campaign mode is now incorporated into CoD’s Global Progression feature. This means that any XP, challenges and weapon camos earned while playing the game’s campaign will transfer over to other game modes, and these items will even make the move to CoD: Warzone starting in Season 1.
Fans of the popular Zombies mode will be pleased to see it return in this year’s iteration. It will have the largest Zombies map in series history that traps unfortunate souls in the Dark Aether. Here, characters from CoD: Black Ops 6 will encounter the original characters that appeared in CoD: World at War, which released back in 2008. Moreover, survival maps, which sends a relentless onslaught of zombies at players, is also back.
The series staple multiplayer will offer players 16 maps designed for 6v6 gameplay, 13 of which are new for CoD: Black Ops 7. The other three maps are revivals from fan favorite CoD: Black Ops 2. Moreover, there are two maps tailor made for larger 20v20 Skirmish matches. These will be the perfect testing grounds where players can experiment with the weapons, improved omnimovement, and overclock system for customizing scorestreaks, equipment and field uprgrades.
CoD: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14 for Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC. Additionally, this title will be available on day one for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.