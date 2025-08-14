CATEGORIES
home News

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: Playlist Tweaks, Start Times And More

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, August 14, 2025, 11:07 AM EDT
bf6
The Battlefield 6 open beta of the previous weekend proved very popular, and there is yet another preview coming up this weekend for gamers. The start date for the second weekend is tonigh, August 14th, at 1AM UTC time (9:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. PST). It will be live on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. 

There are some changes to be aware of, starting with the playlist itself. According to DICE, there will now be "more variety and choice" with multiple game modes. This will include modes such as Breakthrough, Conquest, and Rush. Since this is still a beta, the developers are still getting a feel for what modes players will enjoy and ultimately be the most popular. 

open beta

Along with playlist changes, there have also been custom search options added. The feature is conveniently called "Custom Search," and will give you more freedom in which modes and maps you'd like to play. This option is available during the open beta for Open Weapon mode playlists, allowing for some greater flexibility. 

For this preview weekend, the playlists will also rotate daily for feedback to be gathered from players. This is a good way for players to experience different modes and maps of the game as well, leading to a richer overall experience. 

As someone who played the beta, I found it to be visually impressive and fun to play with great pacing. With this second preview weekend, the developer is listening to feedback from gamers and adjusting on the fly, which is fantastic. We've seen too many blockbuster games fail to reach their potential during the last few years due to ignoring what gamers want to experience in-game. 

The biggest competition for Battlefield 6 will be in the Call of Duty franchise, with the upcoming Black Ops 7 this fall. While the games do differ in many ways, they also share some similarities and many players are likely to play both. With this beta, players can at least get a good taste of what the released experience will ultimately be like. Judging from the impressive player numbers during the first beta weekend, we're likely to see a very popular game if the developer can continue to make sure it stays on top of issues. 
Tags:  PC gaming, (NASDAQ:EA), battlefield 6
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment