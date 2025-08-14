Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: Playlist Tweaks, Start Times And More
There are some changes to be aware of, starting with the playlist itself. According to DICE, there will now be "more variety and choice" with multiple game modes. This will include modes such as Breakthrough, Conquest, and Rush. Since this is still a beta, the developers are still getting a feel for what modes players will enjoy and ultimately be the most popular.
For this preview weekend, the playlists will also rotate daily for feedback to be gathered from players. This is a good way for players to experience different modes and maps of the game as well, leading to a richer overall experience.
As someone who played the beta, I found it to be visually impressive and fun to play with great pacing. With this second preview weekend, the developer is listening to feedback from gamers and adjusting on the fly, which is fantastic. We've seen too many blockbuster games fail to reach their potential during the last few years due to ignoring what gamers want to experience in-game.
The biggest competition for Battlefield 6 will be in the Call of Duty franchise, with the upcoming Black Ops 7 this fall. While the games do differ in many ways, they also share some similarities and many players are likely to play both. With this beta, players can at least get a good taste of what the released experience will ultimately be like. Judging from the impressive player numbers during the first beta weekend, we're likely to see a very popular game if the developer can continue to make sure it stays on top of issues.