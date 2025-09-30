Battlefield 6 Live Action Trailer Mocks Call Of Duty With Celebrity Carnage

No celebrities were harmed in the making of Battlefield 6 or the recent Call of Duty games—but COD gameplay has had a strangely high concentration of immersion-breaking celebrity skins lately, and Battlefield 6's live action launch trailer chose to make a pastiche of that decision. At least, before quickly and abruptly shifting to the serious tone the series is better known for by blowing the celebrities to smithereens and proceeding like nothing happened.





While some degree of levity will always be present in multiplayer war games compared to the real deal, that doesn't mean players haven't been reacting negatively to Call of Duty doing celebrity tie-ins like it's Fortnite, and Battlefield 6's bait and switch here serves as a perfect encapsulation of the feud between the two series this generation.

While we do know Call of Duty is also seeking to return to its roots with the upcoming Black Ops 7, Battlefield's consistent mission as a franchise has been to outdo Call of Duty with wider-scale maps and more over-the-top environmental destruction. The competition is looking especially hot this round, with Battlefield 6 reintroducing the custom map/server "Portal" feature from Battlefield 2042 for yet more multiplayer possibilities and updating its gameplay to be more in line with modern shooters, while also reining in design decisions like prominent jumping and sliding by nerfing them.





With more than 500K players having participated in its beta, the competition is looking hot between Battlefield and Call of Duty for the first time in a while, and we're sure the teams working on COD won't be as content to rest on their laurels moving forward.





All that said, here's a look at the live action trailer...

Besides the resurgence in competition between modern AAA FPS games, Battlefield 6 and Black Ops 7 are both taking a heavy-handed approach to striking down cheaters in the current-gen economy. No one wants to pay $70+ for an experience where some script kiddie can ruin your good time with no skill involved, after all.





This approach means new dedicated anti-cheats from both EA and Activision, which are called Javelin and Ricochet, respectively, both requiring TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on PC. On that note, the coming October 5 Black Ops 7 beta and full game are both confirmed to require Ricochet, and Ricohet is receiving updates to aimbot and wall hacking detection ahead of launch.

If both games are able to provide a level playing environment for their players and stay true to the legacy of their respective series, we're sure AAA FPS fans will be happy. However, it is a sad time to be a PC player stuck on a PC without support for Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. If you aren't sure whether or not that includes you, the official Ricochet update post does include some guidance to getting updated.





Sadly, a great deal of PC gamers and Windows 10 users having no choice but to buy new hardware has been attributed to a great deal of the market's growth this year, though there are still ways to get on Windows 11 anyway.

Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Battlefield Studios (DICE, Ripple Effect Studios, Criterion Games, and Motive Studio)