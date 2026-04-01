Inside Bang & Olufsen’s Radical $550K Beolab 90 Luxury Speaker System





Bang & Olufsen is marking its 100th year in existence by unveiling the final two pieces of the Beolab 90 Atelier series: the Monarch and Zenith editions. These super-exclusive (read: not for us common folk) speakers will be limited to just 10 pairs per edition with an an expected ultra-high MSRP hovering above half a million dollars.









As it is, the base Beolab 90 is a visual and engineering tour-de-force, weighing over 300 pounds per unit and housing an array of 18 drivers. Each tower features seven tweeters, seven midrange drivers, three side and rear-facing woofers, and a massive front woofer. Combined, they deliver 8,200 watts of power per tower, utilizing 360-degree Beam Width Control to ensure sound is projected perfectly regardless of the listener’s position in the room.









For the Monarch edition, B&O focuses on the warmth of natural materials with polished rosewood lamellas that wrap around its frame. This organic wood finish is contrasted by aluminum accents, turning the hardware into a "flowing, sculptural object." There are also semi-transparent fabric covers to allow the silhouettes of the internal drivers to remain visible.









The Zenith edition, on the other hand, plays with texture and light. Inspired by the natural luminescence and flow of the ocean, the Zenith features a machined aluminum facemask that has been pearl-blasted and anodized in a deep, oyster-shell grey. The exterior is adorned with thousands of aluminum spheres and intricate mother-of-pearl inlays, creating a layered surface that catches the light like a "symphony of pearls."







