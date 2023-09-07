Bang & Olufsen Unveil The Beolab 8 Wireless Speaker For Audiophiles With Deep Pockets

The legendary Bang & Olufsen Beolab series has received its latest update: the Beolab 8, which is a wireless speaker that embraces the present just as much as its heritage, the company says. For those not familiar, the Beolab is a high-end speaker series, with pricing that reflects its audiophile status (B&O's Beolab 90 floor-standing speakers, for example, cost $135,000).









Danish audio manufacturer Bang & Olufsen (B&O) says its stylish Beolab 8 speaker can be used in one of three configurations: as a standalone product, paired with another Beolab 8 for a more powerful stereo experience, or connected to any of B&O's latest speakers or even legacy models from as far back as 1984.









"Our goal is to create powerful and immersive listening experiences for our customers. Beolab 8 provides exactly this. It is a scalable speaker that is all about flexibility, performance, and innovation," says Michael Henriksson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Bang & Olufsen and continues:



In the business end of things is a triple driver setup, consisting of a 3-inch midrange 5.25-inch woofer and 16mm tweeter. Each driver was supposedly carefully selected and tuned by B&O's tonmeisters, using the well-regarded 2013 Beolab 17 as the performance benchmark.









Silver / Natural Aluminium,

Gold Tone or Black Anthracite, and combine

with speaker covers in oak, light oak, dark

oak, or fabric.



