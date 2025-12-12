B&O's New Phantom And Mirage Speakers Rock Pretentious Vibes & Cost At Least $190K







The remarkable, reimagined. Introducing Beolab 90 Phantom and Mirage Editions. Created in celebration of our centenary year, each edition is a fusion of extraordinary design, uncompromising craft, and acoustic purity.#BangOlufsen pic.twitter.com/b1UMj0Y5iR — Bang & Olufsen (@BangOlufsen) December 11, 2025 Bang & Olufsen has once again blurred the lines between high fidelity audio and sculptural fine art with the reveal of two flagship loudspeakers, the Beolab 90 Phantom Edition and Mirage Edition. Whether they're worthy of their six-figure price tag is a whole other discussion altogether.

B&O's new additions, the Beolab 90 Phantom Edition and the Beolab 90 Mirage Edition, are the latest phase in the Atelier Edition products, a highly limited series introduced to celebrate the Danish company’s centenary year. Built upon the legendary 8,200-watt Beolab 90 platform, these two releases are conceptual opposites. As the name implies, the Phantom Edition is all about stealth and dramatic power, channeling what the company describes either as the "power of darkness" or "power of motorsport aesthetics." ...Okay, then.













The Phantom's imposing pearl-blasted aluminum stature is sheathed in a black PVD acoustic mesh, contrasted by a carbon fiber "face mask," shoulder plates, and base panels. If you squint, the monolithic sculpture could almost double as a museum exhibit (and a Dr. Who evil robot-of-the-week).









In contrast, the Mirage Edition is a celebration of light and color. Where the Phantom uses shadows, the Mirage is iridescence, featuring a bespoke fabric covering that graduates from deep sapphire to magenta. Each Mirage also features five graded, anodized aluminum components that subtly capture and reflect light. No doubt, this model is the standout piece visually between the two.









Beneath these custom, luxurious veneers, both editions house the acoustic capability that has defined the Beolab 90 since the OG was released in 2015. Each Beolab unit contains 18 bespoke drivers managed by Bang & Olufsen’s proprietary beam-forming technology. This system allows listeners to digitally control the width and direction of the sound, ensuring flawless acoustic delivery tailored to the listening position, regardless of the room’s unique architecture. For those who can appreciate them, Beolab 90s aren't just speakers; they are among the best-of-the-best that also stand as pieces of art deco.



