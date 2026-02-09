CATEGORIES
Ayaneo Next 2 Flagship Windows Handheld Debuts With Ryzen AI Max+ 395 And 9-Inch OLED

by Zak KillianMonday, February 09, 2026, 02:54 PM EDT
Ayaneo has officially unleashed the Next 2, its new flagship Windows handheld anchored by AMD's monstrous Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APU and a gorgeous 9.06-inch OLED display. The system is a bold statement that pushes portable PC gaming toward console-class performance. The project page is live on Indiegogo, with prices starting around $1,799 for a 32GB machine with a 1B SSD and only 8 CPU cores, and then climbing steeply depending on RAM and storage, topping well above any competitor handhelds.

The headline takeaway is simple: the Max+ 395 absolutely clears machines like the ROG Xbox Ally X or Legion Go S that we've reviewed. This is hand-held horsepower that genuinely approaches discrete GPU levels, thanks to sixteen Zen 5 CPUs, a 40-CU RDNA 3.5-powered Radeon 8060S iGPU, and a surprisingly high sustained ~85 W TDP for a handheld. Unlike typical integrated solutions, this silicon has obliterated every non-discrete setup we've tested so far at 1080p and most upscaled 1440p targets, including beating Intel's new Panther Lake integrated graphics by 54–86% in our gaming tests.

specs collage

Design-wise, the Next 2 goes well beyond the call of duty. Ayaneo has redesigned the ergonomics with beefy grips, adjustable torque TMR joysticks, precise Hall-effect linear triggers with dual-mode locks, a floating 8-way D-pad, dual smart touchpads, and four rear buttons. It's a controller-first handheld where the inputs don't feel like an afterthought. The OLED is spec'd for 2400×1504 resolution and a 165-Hz refresh rate with an absurd peak brightness of 1155 nits. Dual USB-C/USB4 ports make this a capable docked device too, of course.

featurecollage

The battery and cooling are where this thing really diverges from the pack. A 116 Wh internal battery completely obliterates the power capacities of every single other portable machine we've ever reviewed, both laptops and handhelds, so much so that it exceeds the 100 Wh airline carry-on limit in the US and will require special airline approval paperwork to fly. Dual fans and a beefy heatsink array aim to keep that ~85 W sustained performance alive under load, a tougher challenge in a handheld than in a mini-PC like the HP Z2 Mini G1a.

controls
Despite the photos, only the black version will be available at launch.

Of course, there's another direct point of comparison no one should skip: GPD's Win 5. The Win 5 is the first real existing Max+ 395 handheld we've seen in reviewers' hands, though it sacrifices an internal battery entirely in favor of external packs, which is a very different trade-off than Ayaneo's huge built-in pack. The Next 2's internal juice and thermals could give it a practical usability edge, even if real battery life will likely struggle to break 2 hours in intense games. It's also worth noting that at 9.06", this is a considerably larger device than the GPD Win 5, the ROG Ally, or even the Steam Deck.

price and specs oxi

As always, final judgment is on hold until we can get a unit in hand, but make no mistake: Ayaneo just dropped the most ambitious Windows handheld we've seen to date. If the Next 2 truly sustains what its spec sheet promises, it will undeniably be the finest gaming handheld on the market—at least until the OneXPlayer OneXFly Apex launches. Hit up Ayaneo's IndieGogo page if you have deep pockets and you're interested; pre-orders go live starting next week.
