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Ayaneo Next 2 Becomes First PC Handheld Casualty Of Soaring RAM And SSD Prices

by Chris HarperWednesday, March 25, 2026, 04:11 PM EDT
hero ayaneo next2
Ayaneo's Next 2 (also stylized Next II) was teased as far back as January 2023, but was formally reintroduced late last year. There was much enthusiasm for the device, which sports a 9-inch OLED and an AMD Strix Halo APU. But the harsh reality of the current PC hardware market in 2026 has finally caught up to Ayaneo, which just announced that Next 2 sales via Indiegogo are being suspended, less than two months after preorders opened. To be clear, backers who have already pre-ordered the unit will still receive one, but no further pre-orders of Next 2 are possible, and it's not likely to be sold through retail channels any time soon, either.

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Next 2 looks to be an ultra-premium handheld for the few who will receive units.

It's awful news for fans of Ayaneo or high-end handhelds in general, and shows that the PC handheld market will likely suffer for as long as the DRAM and storage shortage remains. Even the likes of the Steam Deck and the upcoming Steam Machine have clearly been limited due to these supply constraints, and companies like Ayaneo have much less weight to throw around than Valve. Even the big dogs like ASUS are fighting for supply.

As Ayaneo states, the conditions are so extreme that "at present, the total cost of the product has far exceeded our selling price, even approaching twice the price we originally set. Under such circumstances, continuing to sell this product is no longer sustainable." Ayaneo does say it will consider resuming the sale of Next 2, but only if the market stabilizes enough to permit it.
Tags:  Shortage, PC gaming, handheld gaming, ayaneo, ayaneo next 2
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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