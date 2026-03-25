Ayaneo Next 2 Becomes First PC Handheld Casualty Of Soaring RAM And SSD Prices
It's awful news for fans of Ayaneo or high-end handhelds in general, and shows that the PC handheld market will likely suffer for as long as the DRAM and storage shortage remains. Even the likes of the Steam Deck and the upcoming Steam Machine have clearly been limited due to these supply constraints, and companies like Ayaneo have much less weight to throw around than Valve. Even the big dogs like ASUS are fighting for supply.
As Ayaneo states, the conditions are so extreme that "at present, the total cost of the product has far exceeded our selling price, even approaching twice the price we originally set. Under such circumstances, continuing to sell this product is no longer sustainable." Ayaneo does say it will consider resuming the sale of Next 2, but only if the market stabilizes enough to permit it.