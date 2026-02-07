Ayaneo Konkr Fit 144Hz OLED Handheld With Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Is Up For Preorder

Ayaneo is expanding its growing range of PC gaming handhelds by opening up preorder availability of its Konkr Kit, a premium handheld console with a 7-inch OLED display sporting a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a choice between AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (Gorgon Point) or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Strix Point) processor. It's the same system Ayaneo announced at CES





Both are powerful Ryzen parts. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (also unveiled at CES) is the newer model with a dozen cores consisting of four Zen 5 core clocked at 2GHz to 5.2GHz, and eight Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.3GHz. It also features 12MB of L2 cache, 24MB of L3 cache, a dedicated NPU capable of 55 TOPS (and 86 TOPS for the chip as a whole), and onboard Radeon 890M graphics with 16 cores clocked at up to 3.1GHz.





The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is a Strix Point point with the same 12-core configuration, including four Zen 5 cores and eight Zen 5C cores, just with a slightly slower max boost clock of 5.1GHz for the Zen 5 cores. It has the same amount of L2 and L3 cache, slightly slower graphics (2.9GHz), and slightly less TOPs (up to 50 TOPS for the NPU and 80 TOPS for the chip as a whole).





Memory support is really the only other key difference. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 supports up to LPDDR5X-8533 and the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 supports up to LPDDR5X-8000 (both chips also support up to DDR5-5600). In this case, Ayaneo is deploying 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 in both versions.









The company's newest handheld, and also the first Konkr model to run Windows, also comes 512GB and 1TB storage options. None of the configurations are cheap, though, with prices starting at $999 (more on pricing in a moment).





Other notable features TMR joysticks, hall linear triggers with dual-mode trigger locks, ergonomic dual rear buttons, a magnetic-levitation motor for haptic feedback, front-facing stereo speakers, dual full-function USB4 ports (40Gbps and DisplayPort 1.4), a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD slot, and a sizable 80.85Whr battery.













"To ensure sustained flagship performance, the Konkr FIT incorporates an efficient and cooling system within its compact chassis. A large-area copper heatsink and a vapor chamber work in tandem to rapidly dissipate heat from the core components. The geometrically designed multi-hole air intake ensures efficient airflow while maintaining visual appeal. High-density cooling fins, paired with an active fan and a large exhaust vent, enable stable performance output even under heavy loads," Ayaneo explains



