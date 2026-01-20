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Ayaneo Konkr Fit Handheld Debuts With 7-Inch OLED And Ryzen AI 9 HX 470

by Chris HarperTuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:34 PM EDT
hero ayaneo konkrfit
Ayaneo announced Konkr Pocket Fit today, marking the first Windows-based handheld model in Ayaneo's Konkr sub-brand. While pricing and final storage and memory specifications are unknown due to the ongoing DRAM crisis and NAND shortage, this new OLED-equipped handheld seems set to compete with the OneXFly F1 Pro, but with a slightly souped-up CPU, the same AMD Radeon 890M iGPU (in-line with the ROG Xbox Ally X), and a more compact form factor. At a glance, the handles on the Konkr Pocket Fit also look like they may be more ergonomic, but either handheld should feel much better in the hand than the mostly-flat Nintendo Switch family.

Ayaneo revealed the Konkr Fit on both its X/Twitter page and in an extended livestream on its YouTube channel, the latter showcase including a hands-on demonstration of the handheld. Unfortunately, little information was given regarding the device's screen; without knowing the actual refresh rate, we don't yet know whether it'll be a cheaper 60 Hz OLED versus the 144 Hz OLED used by the OneXFly F1 Pro, though we suspect Ayaneo wouldn't do that.

ayaneo konkrfit inhand

The device, which will be available in multiple colorways, looks pretty good in our opinion. Though, the Gorgon Point-based AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 will offer mostly-identical performance to the older Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 thanks to their shared 12 Zen 5 (4 Zen 5+8 Zen 5C) CPU core configuration and 16 RDNA 3.5 CU Radeon 890M iGPU. However, the relatively high-power 80Wh battery of this handheld should allow it to make the most of its onboard hardware when untethered to an electrical outlet.

ayaneo konkrfit vs konkrpocketfit
The 7-inch OLED Windows-based Konkr Fit side-by-side with the 6-inch 144 Hz LCD Android-based Konkr Pocket Fit.

If the Konkr Fit has feature parity with its competitions, the device looks like a good addition to the mid-range Windows gaming handheld market. However, we would be remiss to ignore the elephant in the room: growing complaints of Ayaneo's ability to ship handhelds to its crowdfunding backers before they hit store shelves.


Ayaneo's Konkr Fit X/Twitter thread answers further questions about the handheld, but the most frequent comments being made refer to issues with Ayaneo's distribution practices and the company replying with claims that it will improve its service. In that regard, only time will tell.
Tags:  AMD, handheld gaming, ayaneo, gorgon point, konkr fit
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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