NVIDIA's Atomic Heart Game Ready Driver Also Launches RTX Video Super Resolution

This has been a pretty big year for game releases already and we're just now entering March. Besides Hogwarts Legacy , the long-anticipated Atomic Heart finally arrived, and we've also seen the release of Company of Heroes 3, Forspoken , Dead Space, and more. With a pile of game releases naturally comes a spate of driver releases, and NVIDIA's got one out that's Game Ready for Atomic Heart as well as the upcoming beta test for The Finals.









Aside from game-specific support for those two titles, this new driver also includes GeForce Experience optimized settings for Hogwarts Legacy, Perish, The Settlers: New Allies, and Warlander. Bug fixes include crashing in Forza Horizon 4 and COD:MW2, issues with ProRes RAW file processing in Adobe products, and support for Resizable BAR in the Dead Space remake.





Despite that top area, these settings actually apply to all monitors.



To use RTX Video Super Resolution, you'll need a GeForce RTX 30 or 40 series GPU , this driver, and the latest version of Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome. Once you satisfy those requirements, head to the GeForce control panel as seen above, and tick the little box that says "Super resolution" under "RTX video enhancement." You can pick a quality preset, where 1 is the lowest and 4 is the highest. This adjusts how much GPU power the driver should allocate on upscaling the videos.





Top is with VSR, and bottom is without.



Using the highest quality setting on a GeForce RTX 4080 , your author found that RTX Video Super Resolution upscaling from 1080p to UHD 4K put about 40% load on the GPU—and that's compute load, not video decode load. So saying, this isn't for the energy-conscious, and probably shouldn't be used while you're playing games unless you've got tons of GPU horsepower to spare.