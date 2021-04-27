ASUS Tiger Lake-H Gaming Notebooks Coming May 11th, Here's What We Know So Far





Following a bevy of leaks and rumors, ASUS on Tuesday confirmed it is launching at least one gaming laptop (and more likely, several models) based on Intel's upcoming Tiger Lake-H processors, two weeks from now—the big unveil is set for May 11, at 8:00 am ET (11:00 am PT). That means Intel will be revealing its more potent Tiger Lake-H stack around the same time.





Intel announced Tiger Lake-H at CES earlier this year, but so far has only actually released Tiger Lake in UP3 (U-series) and H35 form, spanning 2-core/4-thread and 4-core/8-thread SKUs. There are some potent options for sure, but the upcoming Tiger Lake-H stack will offer up 8-core/16-thread options for high powered laptops, particularly those aimed at gamers.











Officially, ASUS is not saying a whole lot, other than encouraging people to "book the date." It also erected a launch page with a countdown timer , along with an opportunity to win a $50 GamesPlanet voucher during its upcoming livesteam. Unofficially, however, we have an idea of what ASUS has up its sleeve, in regard to Tiger Lake-H.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptops Leaks With Tiger Lake-H









One of the items on the docket is an ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 laptop. This is one of the more recent leaks, which pegs it as having an entry-level Core i5-11300H processor underneath the hood. That chip is a 4-core/8-thread processor with a 3.1GHz base clock and 4.4GHz max turbo frequency, with integrated Iris Xe graphics (80 execution units, 1.3GHz).





The laptop made a cameo on Amazon, and according the listing, it supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4x-4267 memory. It was also shown with a GeForce RTX 3050 mobile GPU, a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display, Thunderbolt 4/USB-C connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).













That's not the only TUF Gaming laptop ASUS has up its sleeve for Tiger Lake-H. Another recent leak pointed to a TUF Gaming F17 FX706 model, which also made an appearance on Amazon (in Italy). This one was shown with a higher end Core i7-11800H processor, which is rumored to be an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 2.4GHz base clock and 4.6GHz turbo clock.





This is also a bigger laptop with a 17.3-inch display, also of the Full HD variety with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the display is a GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU with 3,840 CUDA cores, up to a 1,703MHz boost clock, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Laptop To Roar With Tiger Lake-H









Whether or not those TUF Gaming models get revealed in a couple of weeks remains to be seen. However, there's a good chance ASUS will unpack its ROG Zephyrus M1 6, which is yet another laptop with Tiger Lake-H that found its way to the web courtesy of Amazon (in China).





This is a 16-inch model with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. There are actually two display options—WUXGA (1920x1200) with a 165Hz refresh rate, and WQXGA (2560x1600) with a 144HZ refresh rate.





According to the listings, the laptop will come with either a Core i7-11800H processor, or an even higher end Core i9-11900H, which is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 2.5GHz base clock and 4.9GHz max turbo frequency.





Previous leaks also have this laptop touting mobile GeForce RTX 3070 and 3060 GPU options. Combined with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage (and likely higher capacity options on both fronts), this is one to keep an eye on.







Click to Enlarge







As for Tiger Lake-H, early leaks suggest it will culminate in the Core i9-11980HK, an 8-core/16-thread part with a 2.6GHz base clock and zippy 5GHz max turbo frequency, to go along with 24MB of L3 cache.





Stay tuned, as we will be covering whatever Intel unveils, as well as ASUS (and other hardware partners).

