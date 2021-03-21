CATEGORIES
by Paul Lilly
Sunday, March 21, 2021

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Laptop CPU Family And Full Specs Allegedly Revealed

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Laptop CPU
Intel is prepping a line of high-performance laptop processors based on Tiger Lake, though nothing official has been announced yet. That is okay, because the leak and rumor scene has you covered. A snippet from what looks to be an official slide deck outlines five different Tiger Lake-H processor SKUs, complete with detailed specifications.

Bear in mind that Intel has already launched some Tiger Lake-H processors, but only in 35W form, topping out at 4-core/8-thread models. More potent 45W Tiger Lake-H chips are right around the bend, and will find their way into higher performance laptop designs, including enthusiast and gaming-grade models. These are sometimes referred to as Tiger Lake-H45.

So, about that leaked slide...

Intel Tiger Lake-H Slide
Click to Enlarge

Prominent leaker and Twitter user @9550pro obtained the presumed slide outlining the specifications for Intel's higher end Tiger Lake-H processors. If the slide is real, Intel will be launching at least three chips with 8 cores and 16 threads spread across the Core i9 and i7 spectrum, and at least one Core i5 processor with 6 cores and 12 threads.

All of these are based on Intel's 10-nanometer Willow Cove architecture. At the top of the stack we see the Core i9-11980HK. It is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 2.6GHz base clock at 45W, or 3.3GHzGHz if an OEM configures it as 65W. The chip also sports a 4.5GHz all-core turbo clock, and can hit 5GHz when boosting one or two cores. Other turbo frequencies include 4.9GHz for four cores and 4.7GHz for six cores.

Hitting and maintaining those higher clock frequencies for any length of time will depend on cooling, which is always an added challenge for laptop designs. Some OEMs do a better job than others. We anticipate the Core i9-11980HK finding itself into thicker designs, not just because it's the flagship model, but also due to the "K" designation (meaning it can be overclocked).

According to the slide, the Core i9-11900H is only a small step down. It has the same number of cores and threads at the 11900HK and the same 24MB of L3 cache, but features slightly lower clockspeeds across the board (100HMz lower in each category).

Overall, it is an intriguing lineup, and it will be interesting to see what OEMs do with these chips, in terms of their product offerings. We'll find out very soon.
