CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, April 19, 2021, 11:33 AM EDT

ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 Laptop Leaks With Core i5-11300H Tiger Lake-H CPU, RTX 3050

asus tuf gaming dash f15 2
As we said last week, Amazon is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to unreleased 11th generation Tiger Lake-H-based laptops, especially those coming from ASUS. On Friday, we saw the TUF Gaming F17, and today brings our first look at the TUF Gaming Dash F15.

While previous leaks have shown off high-performance members of the Tiger Lake-H family, the TUF Gaming Dash F15 uses an entry-level Core i5-11300H processor. According to Intel, the Core i5-11300H is a quad-core, 8-thread processor with a base clock of 3.1GHz and a turbo clock of 4.4GHz. It supports a maximum of 64GB DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4x-4267 memory. Also integrated into the processor is an Iris Xe GPU clocked at 1.3GHz with 80 EUs.

asus tuf gaming dash f15 3

In the configuration available on Amazon, the TUF Gaming Dash F15 (FX516PC-HN002T) is paired with 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Perhaps more importantly, the gaming laptop comes with an unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 mobile GPU with just 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Previous leaks have suggested that the GeForce RTX 3050 has 2048 CUDA cores and a 128-bit memory bus. The GPU is hooked up to a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz anti-glare display.

Other features include 802.11ax support, Thunderbolt 4/USB-C connectivity, and a 76 WHr battery while weighing in at 4.4 pounds. And as typically is the case with consumer notebooks, the TUF Gaming Dash F15 comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Home.

Given that so many ASUS Tiger Lake-H laptops have leaked out over the past few weeks [thanks, Amazon], it stands to reason that an official announcement from Intel (and ASUS) can't be too far behind.

Tags:  Intel, Asus, (NASDAQ:INTC), tuf gaming, tiger lake, tiger lake-h

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment