by Brandon HillThursday, April 08, 2021, 02:01 PM EDT

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptops Leak With Tiger Lake-H And GeForce RTX 30 GPUs

ASUS has a new laptop on the way, and it is shaping up to be an exciting entry in the company's gaming hardware portfolio. An incomplete listing for the ROG Zephyrus M16 was spotted over at Amazon China, and it is rocking Intel's still unofficially launched Tiger Lake-H processors.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 will come with a 16-inch 16:10 display and a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. Two resolutions are offered, with base systems getting a 1920x1200 (WUXGA) display, while the next step up is a 2560x1600 (WQXGA) -- both with a 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync. The flagship display option will be a 2560x1600 panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. To keep those displays happy, enthusiasts will reportedly have their choice of a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060, or GeForce RTX 3070.

Adding to the mix is your choice of either a Core i7-11800H or Core i9-11900H Tiger Lake-H processor. While both are 8-core/16-thread designs, the latter reportedly features a base clock of 2.5GHz and a lofty maximum boost clock of 4.9GHz.

Either processor can be paired with 16GB (8GBx2) of DDR4 memory, while a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD handles storage duties. As we've mentioned on several occasions, only Intel Tiger Lake mobile processors support PCIe 4.0 SSDs at this point since AMD has chosen to stick with the PCIe 3.0 interface for its current Ryzen 5000 mobile processors. The running theory is that AMD decided not to implement PCIe 4.0 in its Ryzen APUs -- even though its two most recent generation of desktop Ryzen processors support it -- due to power consumption concerns.

Other features on deck for the ROG Zephyrus M16 family include an RGB keyboard, an Ergolift hinge for the display, a six-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system with dual woofers, and a 3D microphone array with two-way AI noise cancelation (perfect for those incessant Google Meet and Zoom calls).

According to Laptop Guide, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HM) with the Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 3060 is priced at RMB 13,814.74, or roughly $2,100.

