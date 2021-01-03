ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX551QS Laptop Flexes Ryzen 9 5900H Zen 3 CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 16GB GPU





Some enticing new hardware for mobile form factors is right around the corner. Namely, AMD is getting ready to announce its next round of laptops CPUs ( Ryzen 5000H/HS/U ), and NVIDIA is prepping a port of its Ampere GPU architecture over to mobile, according to a plethora of leaks and rumors. Waiting is the tough part, but to whet your appetite, a listing on Geekbench highlights an upcoming ASUS laptop that will pair Zen 3 with Ampere.





One thing to note about AMD's pending mobile refresh—word on the web is that the Ryzen 5000H/HS/U series will be confusingly split between Zen 3 (Cezanne) and Zen 2 (Lucienne) , so consumers will need to pay attention to exactly what they are buying and do a bit of research on the CPU. That is, if AMD indeed goes in that direction.





Meanwhile, there have also been several leaks pointing to NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 30 series for laptops. Depending upon their accuracy, NVIDIA will be launching a handful of mobile GPUs, including the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile, and GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile. Leaked Ampere GPU specifications suggest there will be both regular and Max-Q variants, just as we would expect.





There have been some laptop leaks as well. One that has now popped up for a second time (and counting) is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX551QS. Its latest cameo is on Geekbench. Have a look...









One again, this unannounced laptop is shown wielding a Ryzen 9 5900H processor (just like previously leaked ASUS ROG Strix gaming laptops ), which is identified as an 8-core/16-thread CPU clocked at 3.3GHz to 4.55GHz, with 16MB of L3 cache. And for graphics, it sports a GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile with 48 streaming multiprocessors (resulting in 6,144 CUDA cores) and 16GB of presumed GDDR6 memory. It is shown running at 1.5GHz.





It is not clear if the GPU is the regular or Max-Q variant. Previous information on the unreleased GPU suggests it will have a max clock of 1.7GHz with a TGP range of 115W to 150W. So the GPU shown in the Geekbench listing could be on the lower end of the TGP range, or perhaps a Max-Q part with a TGP range of 80-90W.





Also interesting is that this laptop configuration sports 48GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. It is a decked out setup with high end parts, and undoubtedly a fast NVMe SSD underneath the hood.



