ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Laptops Inbound With Ryzen 9 5900H, RTX 3080 And 300Hz Displays





CES 2021 is nearly upon us, which means that PC manufacturers and accessory makers are gearing up for a wave of new releases. The close proximity of CES 2021 -- which will be all-digital this time around due to COVID-19 -- means that leaks have been coming in at a rapid pace. Such is the case with ASUS' upcoming ROG Strix gaming laptops, which will feature the latest hardware goodness from AMD and NVIDIA onboard.

IThome was not only able to obtain some specs for the incoming crop of ROG Strix laptops, but it also snagged some images as well. According to this new leak, the laptops will be offered with up to a Ryzen 9 5900H Zen 3 processor, which will be an absolute beast. Recent leaked benchmarks show that the Ryzen 9 5900H has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a base clock of 3.3GHz and a boost clock of 4.64GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

1 Processor, 8 Cores, 16 Threads

AuthenticAMD Family 25 Model 80 Stepping 0

Base Frequency 3.30 GHz

Maximum Frequency4.64 GHzhttps://t.co/dGSZTipW0L pic.twitter.com/CMTzhrREmQ — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) December 29, 2020

The processor manages to pull down a single-core score of 1520 in Geekbench 5, while its multi-core score was pegged at 9325. The Ryzen 9 5900H can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD according to the leak.

These new laptops will be no slouch when it comes to graphics performance either, with GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 Ampere mobile GPU options being available for customers to choose from. This is welcome news, as the current generation Ryzen 4000 mobile processors have only been paired with lower-end GPUs like the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. So, this is the first time that we're seeing AMD's best processors teamed up with NVIDIA's best GPUs, which is a win-win for everyone.





On the display front, ASUS will make available 1080p displays with up to an ultra-fast 300Hz refresh rate. There will also be 2K (2560x1440) panel options with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, while 4K panels will remain the flagship offering with the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

At this time, we don't have any information on availability or pricing, but with CES 2021 kicking off on Monday, January 11th, we don't' have much longer to wait (if additional leaks don't come out before then).