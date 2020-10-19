AMD Ryzen 5000U Cezanne And Lucienne Mobile CPU Specs Leak In Full





Yesterday, we brought you news about the upcoming Ryzen 5000 family of APUs that will find their way into laptops starting early next year. What we also learned is that despite the fact that AMD has taken steps to align its APU and CPU family with the 5000 Series branding, things are still going to be a bit complicated going forward.

While we initially thought that the Ryzen 5000 family was only going to include processors with Zen 3 architecture, it seems as though AMD will be sneaking in Zen 2-based processors as well. We only detailed the Ryzen 5 5600U yesterday (Zen 3/Cezanne), but now we've got a full rundown of six processors that include a mixture of Zen 3/Cezanne and Zen 2/Lucienne.

If this latest leak from ExecutableFix is accurate, the Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 families will each include a Zen 3 and Zen 2 SKU. All with have configurable TDPs ranging from 10 watts to 25 watts (which most OEMs likely settling on 15 watts). You can see the full listing of processors in the chart below:

(Click to Enlarge)

There's no question that the Zen 3-based processors will be the most desirable, as AMD has already boasted about a 19 percent IPC lift along with performance domination in both single- and multi-threaded applications. The most potent processor on deck (so far) is the Ryzen 7 5800U, which will be an 8-core/16-thread design with a base clock of 2GHz and a boost clock of 4.4GHz. It will feature 16MB of L3 cache and a GCN-based Radeon Vega 8 GPU clocked at 2GHz.

The Zen 2 Ryzen 5000 APUs, in general, have lower base/boost clocks, less L3 cache, and slower Vega GPUs than their Zen 3 counterparts. Because of these, customers are going to want to pay very closeattention to the processor listed when they go out to purchase a new machine in 2021. Because if you choose the wrong one, you could be in for a rude awakening if you were expecting to see some huge performance gains with your brand-new Ryzen 5000 laptop.

At this point, the most likely timeframe for AMD to announce its Ryzen 5000 APU lineup would be at CES 2021, which has already been confirmed to take on a virtual format due to COIVD-19.