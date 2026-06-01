ASUS Unveils 20th Anniversary ROG Xbox Ally X20 OLED And AR Glasses Bundle





ASUS is celebrating 20 years of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand by launching an upgraded version of its ROG Xbox Ally X handheld. The new ROG Xbox Ally X20, as it's called, trades the regular X model's 7-inch IPS-type display for a slightly bigger and more premium 7.4-inch OLED panel, making it the first Ally handheld to feature what ASUS calls a Nebula HDR display.





The display upgrade to OLED should result in inkier black levels and an all-around improvement to color accuracy and image quality. On top of that, the OLED panel is much brighter, with ASUS saying it can achieve up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, which is almost a threefold increase over the standard ROG Xbox Ally X.





Other highlights of the display include a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, Dolby Vision support, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. It's protected with Corning DXC glass and an anti-reflective coating that ASUS says reduces glare by 65%.





"OLED panels are more sensitive to heat than traditional LCD displays, so the thermal solution on the ROG XBOX Ally X20 has been redesigned to channel more airflow directly to the APU and help keep surface temperatures on the display as low as possible," ASUS says.













The two other distinctions include a new translucent black chassis with gold accents, and bundled hardware—it comes with the ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 gaming AR glasses.





Beyond those bits, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 is the same powerful handheld as the regular X model, meaning it's powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor (8C/16T, 3.3GHz to 5GHz, 8MB L2 + 16MB L3 cache, 50 TOPS NPU, 16 RDNA 3.5 cores at up to 2.9GHz), 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD) storage.





On the AR glasses side, the ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 beam an equivalent 171-inch display at 4 meters with a 240Hz refresh rate while covering 95% of the focused field of view, ASUS says. The glasses als feature native 3DoF tracking and an Anchor Mode to keep the virtual display in one spot.



