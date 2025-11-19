ASUS ROG Ally & Xbox Ally Handheld Updates To Deliver Hybrid CPU Tweaks And Much More

When the original ASUS ROG Ally handhelds came out, they were followed by a long series of patches that radically improved both the software and hardware, adding new features, fixing bugs, and even directly improving the performance and efficiency of the devices thanks to power management tweaks and driver updates. The ROG Xbox Ally family hasn't seen the same level of improvements so far, but that's likely attributable to the fact that the original Ally was a first-generation product, with lots of kinks to work out. We didn't have any major issues with the Xbox Ally X in our testing, but ASUS is nonetheless hard at work on updates for the device.

The first major updates for the ROG Xbox Ally and its superior "X" sibling are available now, and they're pretty big. The headline feature is, as we noted, the ability to manually tweak separate performance values for the disparate CPU cores in the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor used by the ROG Xbox Ally X. While ASUS does refer to them as "P-core / E-core", they're not so different; the CPU has three standard "Zen 5" cores, and five "Zen 5C" dense cores that are more power efficient and operate at lower clocks. In terms of capability, the CPU core types are identical, so it's quite different from the situation with Intel's hybrid CPUs.





We'd show you a screenshot of this feature, but our system still hasn't finished updating after more than an hour.





Having to open the overlay, tab over twice, and then scroll down to this 'Exit' button was very tedious.