ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248GB Gaming Monitor Hits 540Hz For E-Sports Domination





At CES 2023 the gaming monitor refresh rate wars continue. ASUS is the latest crew to claim victory, thanks to a 540Hz refresh rate display panel. The new ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248GB gaming monitor proudly carries a banner emblazoned with 540Hz, and it explains that this superfast refresh rate 24.1-inch FHD monitor is enabled by a new Esports TN (E-TN) technology panel, born from its collaborative works with AUO and NVIDIA.





ASUS says that it has always been at the forefront of the fastest gaming displays, with the first 240Hz NVIDIA G-SYNC display in 2017 and the first 360Hz display in 2021. Last year, it showcased the world’s first 500Hz monitor , but this year it has finally materialized (or will materialize), in the shape of the ROG Swift Pro PG248GB, and it is overclockable to 540Hz.













Again, this flagship esports monitor is designed with an embedded NVIDIA G-SYNC processor. Nowadays, the technology includes more than the frame synchronization. There is also the NVIDIA G-SYNC Reflex Analyzer, and other performance and quality standards to surpass. Interestingly, this monitor also features a built-in ESS Quad-DAC solution to minimize audio latency—with the ability to enhance virtual surround effects, gunshots, and footsteps.













Another feature of the PG248GB that ASUS chose to highlight at CES was the included fully adjustable stand. It is an ergonomic stand offering adjustments for height, tilt and swivel which are pretty standard features on all but the cheapest monitors. ASUS has made things interesting by implementing an adjustable claw footprint, though. This design allows users to make the base of the monitor more compact, giving more room for gaming peripherals and movement. It doesn’t mention any drawback to making the base smaller, but it stands to reason that a smaller stand base will offer worse stability. If your PC desk is super rigid, you are likely to feel comfortable using the smaller base option.













ASUS has yet to divulge the full tech specs of the ROG Swift Pro PG248GB gaming monitor, or supply us with a release date. Considering this product was first teased a year ago (at 500Hz) it is arguably overdue, but it should be purchasable in Q1 this year, at an undisclosed price.

The 500Hz Alternative – Alienware’s AW2524H



If you are really keen to get the fastest refresh gaming monitor available, then it looks like ASUS has grabbed the crown for 2023. However, we reported on the Alienware AW2524H 500Hz gaming monitor yesterday, which might be a smidgen slower but is likely to offer some advantages.





The most obvious plus point for the Alienware is that its 500Hz monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Reflex Analyzer uses an IPS technology panel. IPS displays are held in higher regard to TN panels for improved viewing angles and typically better color performance but may have tradeoffs in pixel response time. Alienware quotes its display as being VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, and offering sRGB 99% color coverage while ASUS is currently quiet about its E-TN panel’s color performance.