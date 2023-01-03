Alienware Unleashes 500Hz Gaming Monitor And Aurora R15 Raptor Lake And Ryzen Redesign





Dell has a lot of new and updated products to show off at CES 2023, and the company’s Alienware brand is no exception. Today, Alienware launched a new IPS gaming monitor with a blazing fast 500Hz refresh rate. The company also announced updates to its recently released Aurora R15 gaming PC, in addition to six refreshed gaming laptops. You can read our coverage of those laptops here





Alienware AW2524H 500Hz gaming monitor (click to enlarge)



As for the new gaming monitor, Alienware isn’t playing around in its pursuit of high refresh rates. The company is targeting professional gamers by overclocking a 480Hz display to reach what Alienware claims is the world’s fastest refresh rate of 500Hz. While the company’s new monitor is capable of reaching this almost unfathomably fast refresh rate, reaching the max speed requires playing games that are also 500Hz capable. Even when gamers aren’t playing at the max refresh rate, they’ll still benefit from the monitor’s ultra-low latency. According to Alienware, its new monitor usually hovers around 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, but can reach 0.5ms in Extreme mode. Gamers can also measure their full system latency using NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer.



Beyond speed, the 24.5-inch full high-definition (FHD) IPS display supports adaptive sync, bearing a NVIDIA G-SYNC certification. Buyers can expect good color accuracy with sRGB 99% color coverage, which the monitor manages while also reducing harmful blue light thanks to TUV-certified ComfortView Plus hardware. Additionally, VESA DisplayHDR 400 makes for wide viewing angles. All of this display tech comes packed into a monitor with a built-in retractable headset hanger and a hexagonal base with a smaller footprint that enables gamers to position their keyboards and mice as they see fit.



Sadly, those wanting to get their hands on Alienware’s new AW2524H 500Hz gaming monitor will have to wait, as the monitor isn’t yet available for purchase. The company indicates that the monitor will begin shipping later in the first quarter of this year, with pricing to be announced before that time.



However, if you’re looking for a machine to power this speedy display, you might want to have a look at the system below.





Alienware R15 PC featuring Ryzen 7000 series processors and Radeon graphics (click to enlarge)







Members of the blue team will also have more options when configuring their R15 systems going forward. Those wanting more budget-friendly options can now choose from a selection of Intel’s mid-range 13th Gen 65W desktop processors. Intel-buyers can also order the R15 in either the Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon colorways, while AMD-based models are limited to the latter. Other options include an opaque or transparent side door and up to eight AlienFX lighting zones. Aurora R15 pricing starts around $1,599 USD or $2,199 CAD. Alienware launched the Aurora R15 this past fall as the successor to its R13 and R14 pre-built gaming PCs. At launch, the R15 could be had with Intel’s recently released Raptor Lake 13th Gen K-Series processors paired with NVIDIA discrete graphics. Now, buyers will have the choice to option their custom builds with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics. Radeon RX 7000 series graphics will also become available later this winter.Members of the blue team will also have more options when configuring their R15 systems going forward. Those wanting more budget-friendly options can now choose from a selection of Intel’s mid-range 13th Gen 65W desktop processors. Intel-buyers can also order the R15 in either the Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon colorways, while AMD-based models are limited to the latter. Other options include an opaque or transparent side door and up to eight AlienFX lighting zones. Aurora R15 pricing starts around $1,599 USD or $2,199 CAD.









You can see Alienware’s Aurora R15, 500Hz gaming monitor, and more in our video coverage of Alienware’s new offerings unveiled at CES 2023 above.

