ASUS ROG Strix 5K Fast IPS Gaming Monitor Has A Trick To Hit 330Hz





ASUS is rolling out a new gaming monitor that will make your buddy's 4K panel feel like old tech, especially if theirs is not a dual-mode display. The monitor in question is the ROG Strix 5K XG27JCG, and as the model designation implies, it sports a native 5K resolution (5120x2880). At that tier, even the fastest GPUs like the GeForce RTX 5090 may find themselves bending the knee (before employing any upscaling wizardry, anyway), though that's where the dual-mode functionality comes into play.





Dual-mode monitors, while not brand new, are starting to become more popular—ASUS even offers a dual-mode OLED panel . The idea is that you can run at the display's native resolution and refresh rate to prioritize image quality and on-screen real estate, or drop down to a lower resolution at a faster refresh rate to prioritize speed, which comes in handy for competitive gaming and first person shooters in general.













In this case, the XG27JCG, which is built around a 27-inch Fast IPS panel, can hit up to 180Hz at the display's native 5K resolution. Drop down to QHD (1440p) and the max refresh rate jumps to 330Hz.





"The ROG Strix 5K XG27JCG allows you to easily switch between breathtaking 5K at 180Hz for immersive gaming and cinema-like entertainment or QHD at 330Hz for ultra-responsive, blazing-fast gameplay. Both modes deliver swift 0.3ms gray-to-gray response time for flawless, smooth action," ASUS says.









Beyond the dual mode aspect, the XG27JCG isn't short on bells and whistles. For one, it's an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro display (according to the tech specs page) that's also certified as being NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. It also boasts 0.3ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 600 nits peak brightness (350 nits typical), HDR support with DisplayHDR 600 certification, and several ergonomic adjustment options (tilt, swivel, height, and pivot).





Connectivity options look good, too. They consist of two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input (DSC), three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB-C port (DP Alt Mode) with 15W power delivery, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also a Kensington Lock slot.



