ASUS ROG's New OLED Gaming Monitors Start At $599 And Go Up To 280Hz

by Paul LillyThursday, March 12, 2026, 10:02 AM EDT
Render of an ASUS ROG OLED monitor on a desk.
ASUS is rolling out a trio of "premium value" gaming monitors with OLED panels, all three of which are 27-inch models built for 1440p gaming. All three fall under the Republic of Gamers banner and include the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2 ($649 MSRP), ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDMS ($699 MSRP), and ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMES ($599 MSRP).

"These premium value Strix OLED monitors serve as accessible entry points with absolutely no compromises on quality. Gamers can enjoy the high-end features more commonly found in top-tier ROG OLED monitors, including a custom heatsink, comprehensive OLED Care suite with Neo Proximity sensor, Extreme Low Motion Blue (ELMB) technology, intuitive ASUS DisplayWidget software, and more," ASUS says.

None of these are part of a newer crop of 5-layer tandem 4K OLED monitors, but they do boast some nice features for the money.

ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDMES - $599

ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMES monitor on a gray gradient background.

Starting with the least expensive of the bunch, the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMES is built around a semi-glossy QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness for HDR content.

This is a FreeSync Premium model that is also compatible with G-SYNC. Connectors include a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2 - $649

Render of the ASUS ROG Strix OLEC XG27AQDMG Gen 2 monitor on a desk.

The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG Gen 2 is also a 27-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, but it's built around a glossy WOLED panel with a much higher peak brightness rating at 1,300 nits. It's also VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified.

It also features two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a 3.5mm audio jack like the $599 model, and adds a USB hub to the mix with a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

This one is a FreeSync Premium Pro model and is G-SYNC compatible as well.

ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDMS - $699


Rear render of an ASUS ROG OLED gaming monitor on a gray gradient background.

Finally, the 27-inch ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDMS occupies the top pricing spot among the three and features the same 2560x1440 resolution, but is the fastest of the bunch with a 280Hz refresh rate. Like the $599 model, it's built around a semi-glossy QD-OLED panel.

This one sits between the other two in terms of brightness with a peak 1,000 nits rating. It's also VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified.

Inputs on this one include 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and 1x USB-C (15W power delivery).

It's another FreeSync Premium Pro model (only the $599 model doesn't have the Pro designation) and, like the other two, is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC.

No word yet on when these new ASUS ROG OLED monitors will reach retail, but we suspect they will show up at the usual spots soon.
