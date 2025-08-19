ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 Rocks Quad Fans And A Funktastic Design





You have to hand it to ASUS and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) division, it's not afraid to experiment with bold GPU designs. Following the launch of gold-themed Dhahab Edition graphics cards paying homage to the "rapid evolution of the Middle East" and an even pricier Gold Edition GPU , ASUS today unveiled the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 with a totally different aesthetic.





ASUS has been teasing a Matrix addition for the past week, though you would have been hard pressed to accurately guess the final design. Quite honestly, this thing could pass for a custom Radeon graphics card, if not for the GeForce RTX branding on the backplate.





We're not throwing shade, just commenting on the red colorway, which to be fair is not uncommon for ASUS ROG products. What's really unique, though, is the shape and makeup of the cooling shroud. It's a quad-fan design with three fans on the front side and a fourth on the backside. It also eschews the usual rectangle design of modern GPUs in favor of a unique circular backend, complete with customizable Aura lighting and text denoting that it's in celebration of 30 years of ASUS pumping out graphics cards.









There are other cool elements here that extend beyond a fourth cooling fan and funktastic shape. ASUS is employing a combination of liquid metal TIM and a vapor chamber to keep temps in check. It's notable that this card offers up to 800W of power input for a 10% performance boost.





It also features a GC-HWPR 2.0 connector for a BTF-friendly design, along with a regular 12X-2x6 connector. Other notable bits include a 3-ounce copper PCB layer and a 2,610MHz boost clock in OC mode (2,580MHz in default mode). However, if taking advantage of the 800W option (requires both connectors), the boost clock goes up to 2,730MHz for a generous 323GHz jump over NVIDIA's reference 2,407MHz boost clock.