ASUS ROG Lays Claim To World's First 32" 4K OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor

What if there was a monitor with no compromises? That's what ASUS is promising with its new ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM. This is a 32" gaming monitor in 3840×2160 resolution that refreshes at up to 240 Hz without overclocking. It's also an OLED. That means incredible contrast with perfectly-deep blacks, instant response times under one millisecond, and rich colors thanks to a quantum dot filter.





In terms of technology, there are really no downsides to this thing. The resolution is the perfect sweet spot—it's like having four 16" 1080p laptop displays sewn together, with DPI just low enough that you can read it without scaling, yet plenty high enough to appear razor-sharp. The refresh rate is nearly six times the typical smooth motion threshold of 42 Hz; in combination with the nearly-instant response, it means motion will be crystal-clear.











ASUS says the ROG Swift PG32UCDM OLED gaming monitor will be available in early 2024 . No news on pricing, but we expect it to be into "if you have to ask" territory.