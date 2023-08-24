Samsung's 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Is Two Glorious 4K Mini LED Gaming Monitors In One
Samsung introduces the world's first Dual Ultra-High-Definition (DUHD) screen with a bevy of high-speed connectivity options in its Odyssey Neo G9 57" gaming monitor. The massive monitor in 7680×2160 resolution equates to using two 32" UHD monitors side-by-side; Samsung says it "wraps around users" with "pin-sharp images," and promises to "immerse gamers in their games like never before."
The Odyssey Neo G9 utilizes Quantum Matrix Technology to power the Quantum Mini LED lighting housed in the screen, according to a press release by Samsung. The end result is a greater distinction between light and dark areas, with crisp and sharp contrast and less blooming. The monitor's Quantum Mini LED lighting is coupled with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, giving it an incredible 1,000 nit peak brightness.
Gamers will also be able to take advantage of the monitor's 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray response time. The company added in its press release that this will allow "gamers to react instantly and seal victory while enjoying a smooth gaming experience and exhilarating gameplay."
Along with that fast refresh rate and quick response time, Samsung is incorporating VESA-certified DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity. The monitor will also offer HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub, so gamers can be sure to have plenty of ports for all their accessories.
"By bringing DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity to their premium gaming monitor, Samsung is opening new doors for gamers," remarked Scott Herkelman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. "More bandwidth, higher speeds, and faster refresh rates provide new levels of performance and visual fidelity in games, and together the new Samsung displays and Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards will deliver the most vivid and immersive gaming experiences yet."
The expansive 57" display also allows users to utilize Picture-in-Picture modes that offer multiple inputs at a glance. So, transitioning from work to play has never been easier on such a deeply engaging screen.
The Odyssey Neo G9 will be made available for pre-order beginning at Gamescom 2023. Also be on the lookout for a special event named Odyssey Evolves, which will feature some of the biggest streamers on Twitch playing the latest games on the monitor, as well as giving away a $10,000 gaming setup featuring the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57".