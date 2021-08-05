ASUS Pushes First Wave Of Windows 11 BIOS Updates For These AMD And Intel Motherboards





With the official launch of Windows 11 just a few months away, PC enthusiasts are eager to ensure that their hardware is up to the task of running the next-generation operating system. ASUS gave us a preliminary list of Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0-enabled motherboards that support Windows 11 in July, and the company this week followed up with a more comprehensive list along with compatible BIOS updates.

Intel 300-, 400-, and 500-Series motherboards are supported on the consumer side along with the X299 for HEDT systems. For AMD folks, 300-, 400-, and 400-Series consumer motherboards are supported. ASUS also says that AMD's TRX40 and WRX80 HEDT motherboards are along for the ride with TPM 2.0 and Windows 11 support.





TPM 2.0 was first introduced in 2015, and ASUS motherboards fully embraced the security standard. However, not all motherboards come with TPM 2.0 enabled by default. Doing so in most cases is accomplished by quickly flipping on a setting in BIOS. You can see the complete list of supported Intel and AMD chipsets here.

Visiting this page will give you a list of all ASUS motherboards with TPM 2.0 support. It will also provide the status of the Windows 11-compatible firmware. Most motherboards have download links for the updated BIOS already active, but some models still say "Under Testing."





We should mention that a compatible motherboard with TPM 2.0 support is just a small part of the equation for supporting Windows 11. You'll also need to make sure that your hardware meets these thresholds:

Processor : 8 th generation Intel Core or Ryzen 2000 (and newer) CPU

: 8 generation Intel Core or Ryzen 2000 (and newer) CPU RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB

: 64GB System firmware : UEFI, Secure Boot capable

: UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM : Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card : DirectX 12 compatible or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

: DirectX 12 compatible or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: High definition (720p) greater than 9 inches diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

According to the latest reports, Windows 11 will launch with new systems in late October. Upgrades for existing Windows 10 systems will be available during the first half of 2022.