ASUS ProArt P16 Takes On MacBook Pro With RTX 5090 And Next-Gen 4K OLED

by Paul LillyFriday, September 12, 2025, 10:43 AM EDT
ASUS ProArt P16 (front render).
In an unstated bid to further challenge Apple's MacBook Pro (and not just the newly obsolete ones), ASUS today announced what it is calling the "most powerful ProArt P16" it's ever released with some key upgrades, including a new Lumina Pro OLED display with touch support. In a press release, the next-gen OLED panel is being championed as "the best display in an ASUS laptop to date."

That's not just lip service. The Lumina Pro OLED is a tandem OLED panel, meaning it uses two light-emitting layers instead of one. These dual layers work in tandem to amp up the brightness, which has typically been a weak point of OLED compared to technologies like mini LED.

The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display redefines professional visuals, delivering a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07-billion colors, Pantone Validated certification, and factory-calibrated Delta E<1 color accuracy to ensure colors remain true to the creator’s vision across every medium," ASUS explains.

It's a 4K resolution panel with a 283 PPI (pixel per inch) density and a variable 120Hz refresh rate. ASUS says it offers up 1,600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, and sports a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, the OLED display is both DisplayHDR True Black 1000 and Dolby Vision certified.

ASUS ProArt P16 laptop on a desk.

The other big upgrade is a bump to a mobile GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, which is NVIDIA's fastest laptop graphics chip. It's flanked by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor (12C/24T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache), 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a pair of 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid state drives (SSDs) for 4TB of total storage.

Connectivity options include tri-band Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless, while the I/O arrangement consists of 1x USB4 (supports display and power delivery), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports display and power delivery), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1xs HEM 2.1 FRL, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an SD Express 7.0 memory card reader.

This all comes wrapped in a thin and relatively light chassis measuring 0.59 inches at the waistline and weighing 4.73 pounds.

The upgraded ASUS ProArt P16 with its fancy Lumina Pro OLED is fully loaded, to say the least, and is primarily aimed at creators who want a Copilot+ alternative to the MacBook Pro. It's also pricey—
