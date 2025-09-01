Apple Says These MacBook Air & Pro Models Are Obsolete, Here Are Some Great Replacements

If you own a MacBook Air from way back in 2015 or a MacBook Pro from 2017, then consider it a nice long run for what are now officially "obsolete" laptops. It's an automatic designation that Apple applies to products that have not been distributed for sale for more than seven years. However, the implications extend beyond just an automatic designation.
"Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability," Apple explains.
The three systems that are newly classified as obsolete include the following models...
- 11-Inch MacBook Air (early 2015)
- 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2017, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
- 15-inch MacBook Pro (2017)
All three of these systems date back to when Apple was still tapping Intel for its x86 hardware, before the company switched over
to using its own Arm-based Apple Silicon chips. The 11-inch MacBook Air from early 2015, for example, shipped with an dual-core Intel Core i5 or i7 processor paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of PCIe-based flash storage.
As for the MacBook Pro models that are now classified as obsolete, they were among the first to ship with what Apple called a "revolutionary" Touch Bar
, which Apple did away with in 2023
. They also featured dual-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processor options clocked at up to 4GHz, alongside 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSD options.
Outside of laptops, Apple added the older iPhone 8 Plus (64GB and 256GB) to its "vintage" list. Apple slaps the vintage tag on products that have not been distributed for more than five years an less than seven years ago. Consider it a warning that obsolete status is imminent.
The good news for affected MacBook owners is that an authorized battery replacement might still be an option for a few more years. However, if you can swing it, we highly recommend applying any repair or battery replacement funds towards a new MacBook.
There are some great deals on Apple products
right now, and today's offerings based on Apple's own silicon are generally faster, more capable, and a lot more power efficient. Here are some noteworthy options...
- 13-Inch MacBook Air (M4, 16GB/256GB): $799 (20% off)
- 13-Inch MacBook Air (M4, 16GB/512GB): $999 (17% off)
- 15-Inch MacBook Air (M4, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $999 (17% off)
- 15-Inch MacBook Air (M4, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,199 (14% off)
- 14.2-Inch MacBook Pro (M4, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,229 (19% off)
- 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro (M4, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,229 (17% off)
Any of the above systems would be worthy replacements to those that are now on the obsolete list.