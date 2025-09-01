Apple Says These MacBook Air & Pro Models Are Obsolete, Here Are Some Great Replacements





If you own a MacBook Air from way back in 2015 or a MacBook Pro from 2017, then consider it a nice long run for what are now officially "obsolete" laptops. It's an automatic designation that Apple applies to products that have not been distributed for sale for more than seven years. However, the implications extend beyond just an automatic designation.





"Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability," Apple explains.





The three systems that are newly classified as obsolete include the following models...