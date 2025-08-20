ASUS ROG Unveils New Gaming Monitors With Tandem OLED Tech At Up To 720Hz





The race is on to ship the first monitor capable of topping a 700Hz refresh rate and ASUS has officially joined the competition. At Gamescom 2025, ASUS unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W and ROG Swift OLED XG27AQWMG, a pair of fast gaming monitors featuring RGB tandem OLED technology, and one of them can hit a staggering 720Hz.





We'll get to the refresh rate madness in a moment, but first let's discuss tandem OLED. A relatively new addition to the realm of OLED displays, tandem OLED employs dual light-emitting layers that work together in tandem. According to ASUS, this paves the way for a 15% brightness boost on its new displays, which can hit up to 1,500 nits. That's impressive for OLED and it helps address one of its biggest disadvantages compared to mini LED.





A brightness boost is not the only benefit, though.





"What’s more, tandem WOLEDs feature incredible DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, with 25% more color volume compared to an equivalent QD-OLED panel. Additionally, Tandem WOLEDs benefit from 60% longer lifespans than standard OLED panels by minimizing long-term brightness degradation and burn-in risk. Years from now, your monitor will still be gaming like a champ," ASUS says.









Back to the refresh rate race—the 26.5-inch ROG Swift PG27AQWP-W is a veritable speed demon with a native 540Hz refresh at 2560x1440 (QHD 1440p), but can also hit a blistering 720Hz at 1280x720 (HD 720p). Or at least that is what the press release suggests. According to The Verge, it can actually hit 720Hz at 1080p . Either way, it adds to a growing pile of dual-mode monitors, though in this case, the ultra-high refresh rate requires dropping down to 720p instead of 1080p.





Sound familiar? That's because LG Display showcased an OLED monitor with the same speed ratings at its K-Display 2025 event earlier this month, which it called the world's fastest gaming OLED. It's likely that ASUS tapped LG for its new display.





Meanwhile, Chinese firm HKC recently trotted out its Ant Esports ANT257PF , which employs a Fast TN panel and can purportedly hit 750Hz at 1080p. However, being a Fast TN pane, HKC is essentially taking exclusive aim at professional esports gamers, where as the OLED models will appeal to a broader audience.









Regarding the PG27AQWP-W, ASUS says it serves up a host connectivity options, including DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with full 80Gbps bandwidth and HDMI 2.1. It also boasts a tripod socket.





The 26.5-inch ROG Swift OLED XG27AQWMG doesn't get quite as fast as the PG27AQWP-W, but still boasts a respectable 280Hz refresh rate at its native 2560x1440 resolution. It too sports tandem OLED technology. Connectivity isn't quite as robust, but still decent with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) on board. And it features a tripod socket as well.



